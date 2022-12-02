DUNEDIN — Robert Walker recently told Deborah Kynes that he has some big shoes to fill when he takes her seat on the City Commission.
"She says they are only size 7. From where I'm sitting, they look a heck of lot bigger," he said, drawing laughter at the City Commission meeting Nov. 21.
"So I hope I can measure up to the good standard she set for this community. I'm very appreciative of that," Walker said.
Both Walker, elected to Seat 2, and Jeff Gow, re-elected to Seat 4, were sworn into office that evening.
But most of the accolades and applause that evening were for Kynes, who served on the commission from 1999-2009 and 2014-2022.
Kynes was complimented for being a lover of the arts and history. A fierce believer in diversity. An advocate for the environment.
She was instrumental in securing state grants aimed at establishing historic district designations, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
"You picked those things in which you knew you could make a difference, and you made a big difference, Bramley said.
All commissioners and others praised Kynes at the meeting, which was attended by former Pinellas County Commissioner Karen Seel, a few former city commissioners and many well-wishers.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said Kynes championed the city's public arts master plan twice, has been the city's liaison to the Dunedin Fine Arts Center and served on many regional arts and culture board. She has been instrumental in preservation efforts for many historical buildings and single-family homes.
Kynes also has been a leader in the city's efforts to develop architectural guidelines, Bujalski said, which led to a special zoning designation for an area in south Dunedin. She also volunteers for special events.
"You have taught all of us so much. And you forgive, and I appreciate that," Bujalski said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said that Kynes had no agenda other than her great love for Dunedin and hopes she will remain involved in the community.
The Community Development Department thanked Kynes for her passion and leadership in historic preservation and planning and her role in being liaison to the Historic Preservation Committee.
Kynes called public service "the best job."
"It is the most important thing I think all of us will do, and I thank everyone that gives so much to public service," she said, "because it is a public trust. It is a sense of place that makes each of our local governments so special."
She praised all commissioners, noting their accomplishments, such as Commissioner John Tornga, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, for his "efforts, dedication and love on behalf of the men and women who have served and continue to serve our great nation."
"Mayor, I thank you for your strong leadership ... that has guided the city through difficult times and extraordinary times," said Kynes, who has lived in Dunedin since 1979.
She is married and formerly practiced law. Her husband, Allen, is an attorney. They have two children.
Kynes called Bramley "the best of the best, and it's a been a pleasure to serve under your leadership, and the city is in great hands."
Kynes ended her comments by noting that "leadership is not an 'I.' Leadership has always been 'we.' All of you. Each of you have contributed to the sense of place of our beautiful Dunedin, and I thank you."
She received nearly a half minute of applause.
Gow and Walker expressed appreciation for being elected.
Walker said that Nov. 21 marks milestones for him, such as his final visit to Dunedin three years ago, calling it a "culmination of a seven-year journey" for his family.
"Dunedin was our last stop. Immediately, as soon as we arrived, we knew that this was going to be our home," Walker said.
He said he was truly honored to serve all of Dunedin.
"I love the fact that I'm going to be able to share with everybody here the passion that makes this city great," Walker said. "I'm just happy to be here. I'll never take this responsibility lightly."
Gow said comments have been made that Walker is everywhere.
"Rob, it's just been very impressive watching you going through the election process," he said.
As far as his own campaign, Gow said issues that he ran on four years, such as transportation modes, traffic and parking, can't be fixed in four years.
"I ran on those again. It's going to take a long time. It's going to take bold steps. Things we need to think about," Gow said.
Commissioners also praised Gow for his service on the commission, with Freaney saying he is "a person I admire greatly. You care deeply. You are passionate."
Whoever is vice mayor doesn't have to worry because Gow will go to everything, Bujalski said.