PALM HARBOR — The 2023 Valspar Championship, held March 16-19 at Innisbrook Golf Resort, was more about the events and activities surrounding the tourney than the golfers playing the Copperhead Course.
This year’s field featured fewer stars due to LIV Golf defections and the PGA Tour’s new format, which prioritizes a few tournaments with large payouts in an effort to compete with the upstart league. Fan favorites and multiple-major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas headlined, while the rest of the field featured few notable players, including Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose.
Spieth, who won here in 2015, was bidding to get back on the winning track at a course he’s very familiar with. But his chance to regain past glory sank when he put his drive in the water at 16, the start of the infamous “Snake Pit,” and then missed a short birdie putt on 17. That allowed 29-year-old Taylor Moore, a two-year veteran of 45 PGA starts who had never won on tour, to snag a one-shot victory over third-round leader Adam Schenk by finishing at 10 under par, two shots clear of Spieth and Fleetwood.
While Spieth’s defeat clearly disappointed the partisan crowd on a breezy and cool Sunday, as tournament director Tracy West said prior to the start of the event, the Valspar Championship has become a major attraction regardless of strength of the field or who hoists the bronze paint brush trophy.
“We’ve got really solid footing for the tournament now, and we came out of COVID with the support of the community and our local sponsors and Valspar and the Tour,” West said during Media Day on Feb. 21. “Obviously, we’ve got some challenges now with the scheduling and things that are happening on the PGA Tour in general. But for us, the bedrock of everything is this community, and this tournament is now more than just great PGA Tour golf. It is that, but it’s a community happening, and people are coming out and supporting this. It’s the place to be in Tampa Bay that week!”
Indeed, it was tough to argue that after seeing some of the fan- and community-friendly activities that took place during tournament week. They included a star-studded pro-am featuring dozens of local athletes and national celebrities; a colorful mural painted by Tampa artist Ashley Cantero unveiled at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport; a daylong tribute to longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer and tournament General Chair Ronde Barber on Thursday in honor of his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer; and a post-round concert by Darius Rucker that drew thousands of fans to the massive outdoor stage area beside the fourteenth fairway on Saturday night.
Those events, combined with cooperative, yet atypical, March weather, and a bunch of fan-friendly players who routinely posed for photos and signed autographs, made for a fun week at the golf course.
“I’ve been a Bucs season ticket holder since 1974, before they even played a game,” Lori Balkin, a volunteer who was working the new rooftop party deck on the 18th green, said after Barber signed her visor and jersey. “So, this is like a dream come true for me!”
Just after noon Thursday, 11-year-old Samantha Rubin of Clearwater said she was excited to speak to Justin Thomas after meeting him at The Match at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair in December. Eleven-year-old Safety Harbor resident Cameron Broome was beaming after Barber and Spieth signed his signature-filled Valspar flag. “He’s a huge golf fan, so this has really been a thrill for him,” Cameron’s dad, Ken Broome, said.
Later that evening, after the first round was completed and Barber had spent the entire day mixing and mingling with fans, friends and former teammates, the Pro Bowl safety and Super Bowl champion was feted with tokens of appreciation. He received original artwork and a custom putter, video tributes from the likes of Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Tony Dungy, speeches from former teammate Warren Sapp and Barber’s eldest daughter, and continual chants of “Ron-de! Ron-de!” from the crowd of dedicated fans.
“I think everybody here knows I am not a selfish guy. I am definitely a guy who appreciate the people who got me here and the people who supported me,” Barber said from the makeshift stage behind the 18th green. “Thank you for sticking around, guys. This is really cool.”