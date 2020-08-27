City bands together to create Love Dunedin outreach campaign

DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin has come together and designated a task force, gathering local nonprofits and business owners, to collaborate on an outreach campaign with a strong grassroots approach. Love Dunedin will share places to visit, eat, drink, play and shop local.
The focus is to support Dunedin businesses and help them reopen, stay open, and redesign their strategies. Organizers feel strongly that local is the strength of the community, and that everyone needs mom and pop businesses to keep their doors open.
Love Dunedin provides a way to support “walkable Dunedin,” where many businesses can be found, such as breweries, shops, salons, and restaurants. Dunedin also boasts more than 20 beautifully maintained parks.
For information about the Love Dunedin campaign, visit www.lovedunedinfl.com.