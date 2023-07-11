TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners recently considered adoption of a long-range Sustainability Plan to guide Tarpon Springs for the next decade and into its future.
Robin Rives, the city’s sustainability coordinator, noted a draft of the plan was presented at the June 27 regular session. Following input from the public and commissioners, a revised final document was shared with the Sustainability Committee before the final draft was brought to the commission for adoption.
“This plan has been aligned with overall city planning (Strategic Plan and Comprehensive Plan) and will serve to help formalize the city’s commitment toward sustainability, guide the city’s actions toward advancing sustainability for the next 10 years, and serve to improve the environmental, economic, and social wellbeing of the city of Tarpon Springs,” Rives told commissioners.
The Sustainability Plan will guide the city’s actions based on a series of objectives, she advised commissioners. “Actions in the plan relate to the three pillars of sustainability: environment (planet), economy (profit), and social (people). The plan includes 50 actions, focusing on city operations, which will be implemented in phases over the next 10 years,” Rives noted.
City Manager Mark LeCouris told commissioners “We plan to improve the built environment through strategies including opting green building standards, improving pedestrian safety, and evaluating the potential for living shorelines. We are also planning to increase the demand for green local jobs, promote green local businesses and implement sustainable procurement practices.”
The action plan relates to the city’s efforts to address climate change and improve energy efficiency, including increasing community resiliency through improvements to facilities and infrastructure, drafting a Climate Action Plan, adopting an official greenhouse gas reduction target, conducting a solar feasibility study for city facilities, improving energy and water efficiency of local government buildings, improving the city's recycling rate, and providing education and outreach to businesses and residents.
Along with watershed management programs, the city will undertake a Spring Bayou water quality monitoring plan. “This project will improve understanding of water quality, natural processes and factors influencing the Spring Bayou Complex. This will be accomplished through monthly water quality collections at three sites within the Spring Bayou Complex,” the report advised.
In his executive summary, LeCouris said “Short-term actions are estimated to take one to three years, medium-term actions are estimated to take four to six years and long-term actions are estimated to take greater than six years.
Costs for actions may range from as low as below $10,000 to as much as $1 million, depending on the scope of the action, he said, with funding coming from “a variety of sources,” including grants and capital improvement funds.
A review of the sustainability plan will be conducted during its fifth year of implementation, the city manager said.