DUNEDIN — The upcoming design work for the Dunedin Golf Club course is like an archaeological excavation project.
That's how golf course architect Kris Spence described the project he and others will undertake as part of the restoration and renovation of the course, which was designed by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
"It's little more of a sensitive approach that requires me to sort of hand-direct a lot of these elements and uncover this original golf course. At the end of the project, you are going to have possession of one of the most authentic Donald Ross courses in the country," Spence said at a City Commission work session Dec. 13.
Commissioners that morning selected Stantec Consulting Services of Clearwater at a cost of $405,691 to provide architectural services, develop a master plan and provide services required for the design and permitting of the restoration of the 18-hole course.
The master plan is expected to be presented to the community in February and presented to city commissioners in March. Construction is expected to begin in early spring of 2024, and work is expected to be completed in November of that year, said city Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are available for the architectural services in the city's fiscal year 2023 budget.
Lorrie Viola, senior planner and project manager for Stantec, said the next step in the design process is important, getting out with “the city team and ride each hole, get out and look what our basis for our master plan is and make sure to update it to meet everybody's needs.”
The golf course is almost 100 years old. Part of the work that Spence called exciting is to find the original surfaced layers of bunkers and related parts of the course, uncover them and expose them to golfers.
“That's what they are going to see, and that's what they are going to play golf on,” Spence said. “Beneath that is going to be modern construction so they have healthy turf, well-performing greens, better drainage, new modern irrigation.”
The course opened in 1927 and was the home of the first PGA of America from 1945-1962.
"Although many changes to the course have occurred over the past century, the general routing of the Donald Ross design remains intact and the majority of the green, tee and bunker complexes are still distinguishable and salvageable through careful restoration and grading," a memo from Stantec says.
The estimated cost of the entire restoration project is $4 million.
Commissioners praised the project and those involved with it.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she gets asked from citizens why they are putting that much money into a golf club.
"It's a huge lynchpin for our community. It's historic," she said, adding that it's a good investment.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski thanked staff for their work on plans for the golf course. "We are very excited about getting on our way on this project," she said.
Besides the golf course's historical significance, Commissioner Rob Walker said there's a lot of excitement about the economic impact of the course to the city.
“It looks like we got the right team in place,” Walker said.
According to city memos, five proposals were received and reviewed by an evaluation committee composed of city officials, two Dunedin Golf Club board members, and the general manager of the Belleair Country Club. The top candidates made formal presentations to the evaluation committee on Oct. 27. Stantec Inc. was the highest-ranked firm by the evaluation committee. City officials reviewed Stantec's proposal and confirmed their proposed cost is appropriate for the defined scope of work.
In other news
• The Witches of Dunedin presented a $10,252 check to the Mothers Arm organization, which offers physical, emotional and educational respite care for parents under stress.
The Witches provide help for organizations and other causes, often showing up at places unannounced.
• Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said the Dec. 13 meeting will be the last for the commission until Jan. 10.