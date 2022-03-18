DUNEDIN — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s driverless shuttle will return to downtown Dunedin for a second run next month.
The “autonomous” shuttle ties in nicely with the city’s emphasis on sustainability and technology, city staff said in a report delivered during a March 8 City Commission workshop.
The demonstration program will feature two shuttles that can hold eight to 10 passengers, along with a vehicle attendant.
“COVID-19 protocols may require a max passenger load of two parties not to exceed six passengers, in addition to the on-board attendant,” the staff report noted.
Service in the downtown area is expected to run Wednesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The shuttle’s route will stretch from the former Ocean Optics parking lot at Main Street and Douglas Avenue to Dunedin Library at 223 Douglas Ave. There will be a stop at Douglas Avenue and Scotland Street.
“We did operate this vehicle demonstration program for just under six weeks last year but suspended service following the incident that happened last summer,” PSTA Senior Planner Jacob Labutka said.
City staff and PSTA officials didn’t detail the June 24 “incident,” which local media said involved a 79-year-old woman pedestrian being struck by the vehicle as it was operated manually by a driver. The woman reportedly was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We’re going to get questioned all over the place about what happened with the last situation,” Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. “As soon as people hear about the launch, that will be the thing all over social media. So how do we address that?”
Labutka said enhanced safety protocols have been introduced.
“This is a totally different vehicle than the one that operated last year,” the PSTA planner said. The new vehicle will be used in Clearwater Beach until the end of March and previously operated for a while in St. Petersburg, he noted.
“We would like for (it) to come back to Dunedin as early as mid-April,” Labutka told commissioners.
The vehicle last summer carried just more than 2,000 passengers in its time in Dunedin, record-setting ridership on a per-weekly basis, he said.
“I knew I was going to do well here, but it actually exceeded my expectations,” Labutka said.
Bujalski asked if the driverless vehicle could start ferrying passengers at the start of April, but Lubutka said crews would need until the middle of next month to prepare the Dunedin route.
Safety upgrades on the new vehicle include the ability for vendor Beep Inc. to monitor and, if necessary, operate the vehicle remotely from its headquarters in Orlando. Another feature involves an audible alert when pedestrians are within 10 feet of the shuttle, with attendants trained to move into manual mode, if necessary.
“We are going to be working closely with PSTA and Beep as we launch … back into the community, making sure, obviously, safety, confidence, all of that, is at the forefront,” said Sue Burness, the city’s director of communications. “We’ll be working with all of our partners to get information out.”
She said key messages will include the ease of transport and the avoidance of parking hassles.
“As a requirement from PSTA, the maximum posted speed limit for the extents of the demonstration project is 25 mph,” said Russell Ferlita, assistant public works & utilities director.
Currently, there is a segment of the proposed route with a posted speed limit of 30 mph. City commissioners unanimously approved the temporary reduction in the speed limit for the duration of the shuttle program.