DUNEDIN — Community Redevelopment Agency Director Bob Ironsmith was asked by a Local Planning Agency board member what downtown project he would choose if he could blink his eyes and make it happen.
The answer, delivered at the board's June 14 meeting: a new parking garage, largely because of all the lots the city leases.
“We pay $211,000 a year in parking leases," Ironsmith said. "Obviously, those need to be whittled down over time."
As discussed at various meetings, city officials are considering building a three-story garage with maybe 174 parking spaces on a lot at Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue. The cost of such a garage, estimated at $8.1 million, is a big number but would keep the future of downtown in good shape, Ironsmith said.
The mid-town parking garage is considered important for several reasons. The city leases property at what is called the Ocean Optics lot, at Main Street and Douglas Avenue. It has about 58 parking spaces.
"When that goes away, there will be some ramifications on parking. That's a key area," Ironsmith said.
He said that the construction of a parking garage in years past could be done quickly.
"Now it's going to take a two-year deal, so We want to get ahead of the game,” Ironsmith said. “It's one of things the commission will be digesting, along with other capital projects."
The parking facility is also considered important because it is expected to spur development, supports the recruitment and retention of the small business community and special events.
Ironsmith also updated the Local Planning Agency board on the status of other CRA projects and activities.
Among those, the city is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on the Complete Streets project to improve Skinner Boulevard. The DOT plans to do lane reductions through the entire length of Skinner Boulevard from Broadway to Oak Street, roundabouts are proposed for Douglas and Highland avenues and a mast arm signal will be installed at Bass Boulevard and Main Street.
The $10.5 million to $11 million project encompasses many variables, such as driveway cuts and the undergrounding of utilities.
“This will be an extremely challenging project. It will be the largest streetscape project I've worked on," Ironsmith said.
Making sidewalks wider, providing places for pedestrians and bus pull-offs also are envisioned as part of the project.
"We found in the downtown that when we slow traffic down, the downtown comes more vibrant and does better,” Ironsmith said.
The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on the Skinner Boulevard project Tuesday, June 27, 5:30 p.m., at the new City Hall, 737 Louden Ave.
Dunedin's Community Redevelopment Agency — established in 1988 to guide private and public initiatives for economic development and civic betterment — is projected for a 17% increase in assessed taxable value downtown this year.
"We have the second-highest in all Pinellas County, except for a very small area of St. Pete. That gives you an idea of the engine that the downtown is," Ironsmith said.
Ironsmith recalled that in 1988 downtown Dunedin was blighted. Downtowns across the country were suffering because of the advent of the big box retail stores.
"Downtowns declined — everybody moved into suburbia,” he said. "The dream was go ahead and be on the cul-de-sac, have a pool in the back. Don't really need to talk to your neighbor," Ironsmith said. "Eat a lot of red meat, and that was the deal. Now you are seeing people come back to downtown. Guess what. They want to talk to their neighbors. They want a smaller area. They want to go on more trips and they’re eating more sushi. It's interesting to see how things have changed over time," Ironsmith said.
Dan Massaro, chairman of the LPA board, said he had close feelings for the CRA and thought it was important for board members to understand how the CRA operates, noting that projects in the CRA district come before the board.