DUNEDIN — Kimberly Platt has always had a soft spot in her heart for the people of Hawaii.
Before opening the Polynesian-inspired Honu restaurant seven and a half years ago with her wife, Lisa, Platt spent many years on the Big Island of Hawaii learning about the food and culture of the state.
“We are Big Island girls,” she said. “We know the people there and we know how hard they work.”
So when she heard about the devastating wildfires sweeping across Maui recently, leaving a trail of death and devastation in their wake, she knew they needed to do something to help.
“It’s so hard to talk about it,” Platt said. “I can barely get through it without crying.”
In an effort to help feed the people who are affected by the wildfires and the pets who are missing their owners and need food and shelter, Honu is hosting a fundraising event called Music for Maui on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The free event will feature live music on two stages, silent auctions and food and drink specials. All proceeds will go to the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Humane Society.
Platt said that when they decided to host Music for Maui, she had no idea local musicians, business owners and individual would be so enthusiastic to help.
“We didn’t realize the way this was going to blow up,” she said. “Everyone is trying to help Maui.”
Local musicians have volunteered their time to fill every hour time block on both stages from noon to 9 p.m., according to Platt.
And local businesses have contributed enough items for three separate silent auctions, which will be held every three hours throughout the day and into the evening.
Food specials will include “plate lunches,” which are popular in Hawaii and a variety of unique drinks.
Platt has set a goal of raising $10,000 for the people of Maui, but already feels confident that they will meet or reach that goal.
People who cannot attend the event can contribute to the effort with cash donations, which will go directly to the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Humane Society, Platt said.
Honu is at 516 Grant St. in Dunedin. For more information, contact the restaurant at 727-333-7777 or visit www.thehonurestaurant.com.