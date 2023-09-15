PALM HARBOR — “Florida is America’s touchstone,” USF College of Arts and Sciences Florida Studies Professor Emeritus Gary Mormino wrote in a recent school publication. “Commentators and writers turn to Florida to observe trends in immigration and migration, the failures and successes of the Democratic and Republican parties, trends in old age and book bans in schools.”
Mormino, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, received the gold award in the Florida Book Awards in the Florida Non-fiction category for his most recent book, “Dreams in the New Century: Instant Cities, Shattered Hopes and Florida’s Turning Point.” He will speak about the book at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The latest of numerous chronicles of Tampa Bay and Florida life written by Mormino, the book gives insight on the first decade of the 21st century in Florida and its connections to significant events in contemporary American history.
There is no charge to attend, and all are welcome. Email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com to request any special seating requirements.
The talk is part of a Palm Harbor Museum cultural series that continues Nov. 1, when Hermann Trappman presents on the subject of “Tampa Bay’s Tocobaga,” and on Dec. 6, when Jeff Davis offers “Florida – A History in Pictures.” Both programs begin at 6:30 p.m.
Palm Harbor Museum was once a family home and site of a citrus ladder factory. Today, the 105-year-old Hartley House and grounds feature exhibits that highlight local, regional, state, and national events, history, culture, and the environment as it ties into the Palm Harbor and North Pinellas community. Displays allow self-guided learning and discovery experiences for visitors. Additionally, docents enhance personal tours with additional knowledge of the community.
Museum memberships are encouraged, as membership dollars are a key source of funding that allows the Palm Harbor Museum to continue presenting monthly programs and to inform the community of Museum events. Memberships can be purchased online on the museum’s website, or by calling 727-724-3054.
Volunteers Needed
The Palm Harbor Museum is looking for friendly hosts and hostesses to greet visitors, provide brief tours sharing information about our historic buildings and the Palm Harbor region, perform light housekeeping tasks and assist with other projects as needed. Training is provided.
Requirements include being able to commit to a weekly two- to four-hour shift, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. Event and collection research volunteers are also needed.
Prospective volunteers should contact the museum at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.
Garden Care Days
Palm Harbor Museum has partnered with Keep Pinellas Beautiful's Garden Ambassador Program with scheduled Garden Care Days to tend the native gardens. Museum members and visitors are invited to come by from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, to assist in caring for the museum grounds.
Close-toed shoes, a hat, sunscreen, long-sleeved shirts and sunglasses are recommended. Participants are urged to bring a water bottle and a favorite garden tool marked with their name. Tools, gloves, sunscreen, bug repellant and refreshments will be provided by Keep Pinellas Beautiful.
A first-aid kit will be accessible if needed. The museum’s picnic tables will be available to rest and relax.
RSVP at Eventbrite or by emailing the museum at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.
Intergenerational Family Fun Days
The museum is hosting a series of Free Intergenerational Family Fun Discovery Days made possible by the Pinellas Community Foundation’s Faith Mission Grant. The next Discovery Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with activities, games, and fun for all ages, including refreshments and Culver’s frozen custard in Ida’s Kitchen.
A dedication of a memorial “Wind Phone” will be at 1 p.m. in the camphor tree grove, and volunteers who support, maintain and host at the museum will be recognized.
Wine Around Palm Harbor
The museum’s Wine Around Palm Harbor fundraiser will return 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 on the patio and newly landscaped grounds of the museum.
Seven wine and food tables representing seven historic communities within the area — Palm Harbor, Curlew, Sutherland, Ozona, Crystal Beach, East Lake and Wall Springs — will offer pairings of wine with foods from the histories of Palm Harbor communities. Music will enhance the evening and silent auction items will be available for bidding.
Tickets and seating are limited. Individual tickets are $40; reserved seating is available for individuals and groups of four and six.
Table sponsorships are also available. Come pick up your tickets when the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. For additional information, call the museum at 727-724-3054.
Visiting the Museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Call (727) 724-3054 for more information.
Sharon Lamm is the publicity director of the Palm Harbor Museum.