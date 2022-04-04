PALM HARBOR — For the first time in two years, the carnival is back in Palm Harbor. Citrus Fest, with its carnival midway and fair food vendors will be back along 11th Street between Nebraska and Georgia avenues on Friday through Sunday, April 8-10.
“We’re going to close down the streets of downtown,” said Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dean Maratea. “There will be all your typical carnival rides, including a huge Ferris wheel and I’m sure there is going to be a lot of delicious fried food, too.”
Maratea expects a large turnout for the event, which was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.
“People are ready to go out. We definitely expect a big showing,” he said.
Citrus Fest is just one of a number of events the chamber supports during the year. A food truck rally is planned for April 29 at the Palm Harbor Library. That event is themed “The Future of Palm Harbor,” and will honor local students and teachers.
At the event a teacher of the year will be announced, students of the month will be honored for the whole school year and two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors. The event is sponsored by Huntington Learning Center and Sunrise HVAC, Electrical and Irrigation.
“Great students and those who teach them should be recognized appropriately,” Maratea said.
On June 25, the chamber is holding its second annual fishing tournament fundraising event, and Maratea expects a large number of participants. More than 100 anglers participated last year, and he expects that number to double this year.
Maratea sees the chamber’s place in the community as serving three roles. First, it is a voice to and for small business and creates a community of small businesses.
Palm Harbor isn’t a municipality and doesn’t have a City Hall, so the chamber building helps to fill that role. “We bridge that gap and serve as a resource to businesses, residents and the community,” Maratea said
The chamber, which also provides support for the nonprofit community in Palm Harbor, has marked big growth of late. Its president attributes the chamber growth to growth throughout the local business community.
“Next few years will be very developmental for Palm Harbor,” Maratea said. “We expect the downtown area to double in size over the next three years.”
Maratea said he expects downtown Palm Harbor to grow in much the way Dunedin is, by the development of multi-use structures with businesses on the bottom floors and residences above.
Citrus Fest hours are Friday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and ride tickets will be available for sale. For more information, contact the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 727-784-4287 or www.palmharborchamber.com.