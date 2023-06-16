DUNEDIN — Noting that Dunedin has a "tremendous military history" and a large number of residents who have served in the U.S. armed forces, City Commissioner John Tornga wants to see a veterans park established in the city.
He discussed at length his suggestion that such a park be established at the commission's June 6 meeting.
"A park allows us, wherever that park may be, to take the opportunity to create an area where people can recognize that that park is representing veterans," Tornga said. "Veterans can then be taken there as family members. Veterans can take themselves there. Veterans can take their friends there."
If the park is established at Stirling Park, 620 Palm Blvd., there would be a connection from the Pinellas Trail as users pass by the American Legion and VFW posts. Tornga noted that the VFW is home to a World War II landing vehicle.
Tornga, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and officer who served in Vietnam, said the park could be used to provide education to children about veterans and the armed forces.
It's also about celebrating lives.
"We have Gold Star mothers that live here," Tornga said.
Some U.S. Marine Corps officers stayed in the Kellogg mansion in town during World War II.
"Just a whole lot of history associated with Dunedin. Again, more importantly we have the veterans who served," Tornga said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said she appreciates Tornga's passion on the topic. She said people who have brought the matter to the City Commission before have been referring to Stirling Park.
She said if Stirling is the recommendation for the veteran's park, city officials should consider it in a holistic way since many uses are being recommended.
A stormwater education park, pickleball courts and dog park are other uses that have been discussed at meetings as uses for Stirling Park.
"If it's to be considered there, then that's new direction for us as in terms of looking at Stirling Park for a veterans park as well," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
Bujalski said she thinks it's important to bring back where veterans monuments are located as well.
"I think the reason why we haven't moved forward with a total veterans park like you see on Gulf-to-Bay, Clearwater and other places, is because we have taken it and spread it throughout the community," Bujalski said.
She said the city has a Purple Heart Park, a defending freedom arch, a memorial at the VFW and other memorials and areas dedicated to veterans.
"We also have the Gladys Douglas Park that we are trying to get done, and all's these things we are doing. I mean think we have to look at it in the big picture," Bujalski said.
She suggested holding off before making any decisions and see what city officials' recommendations are for Stirling Park.
"And then as we are having that conversation, we can discuss whether we agree with your recommendation or we want to see something different or it can be somewhere else," Bujalski said.
City Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said the city's U.S. Veterans Military Advisory Committee will be discussing at its June meeting putting the veterans park concept on the agenda for its July 5 meeting.
There has been some brief conversation about the matter, but no formal vote on whether the park should be established at Stirling Park.