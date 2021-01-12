State: 3 Palm Harbor charities misused funds intended for veterans

This portrait titled “Heal Our Heroes” hanged in the lobby of Healing Heroes Network in Palm Harbor. In a lawsuit filed Jan. 4 by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Stacey Jill Spiegel, Allan Mark Spiegel and Neal Aaron Spiegel were accused of raising more than $2.7 million through several charitable organizations, all of which had the declared purpose of providing medical assistance, rehabilitation and therapy to members of the armed forces injured in the line of duty after Sept. 11, 2001.