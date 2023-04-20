DUNEDIN — Dunedin Blue Jays manager Donnie Murphy is all about accountability.
Murphy knows he is dealing with players who are sometimes still in their teens, so he is firm but gentle with his guidance.
But he expects every player to be accountable for what happens on the field.
“The hardest thing to do is teach players that they don’t know everything,” he said. “The easiest ones to teach are the ones with open minds. The harder ones are the ones with closed minds. They have to learn things the hard way. They have to understand what they’re doing is hard, but you need accountability from them.”
Murphy knows his young players may sometimes have miscues, but he handles players with a constructive manner. He wants them to play hard, but also to accept positive reinforcement from him and the Blue Jays coaches when things go wrong.
“Everybody is a human being,” he said. “You can’t be too hard on them. Some of these guys are 19 and away from their families for the first time. I like to see players develop. It’s super-rewarding.”
Murphy himself had a productive, if well-traveled, career as a major league infielder. He played for the Kansas City Royals, the Oakland A’s, Florida Marlins, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers. He hit 33 home runs in the majors.
He retired in 2015 after being released by the AAA Colorado Springs minor league team. Along the way he said Chicago’s Wrigley Field was his favorite place to play because of the enthusiastic fans and the history of the ballpark. He was also awe-struck when he stepped on the field at Dodger Stadium.
When he retired as a player, he believed that physically he could still play, but mentally he no longer had the motivation. Still, he wanted to stay in the game, and thus began his coaching career.
Murphy, who was named Blue Jays manager in 2022, was a player himself, so he understands how to motivate players without screaming at them or using other harsh persuasive methods. Murphy credits friend and former major league player and minor league manager Casey Candaele for his style of leadership.
Candaele is known for his “play the game the right way” philosophy and making his players hustle. Murphy has adopted the same techniques.
The Blue Jays manager also knows he is dealing with a relatively young team. The youngest, Sammy Hernandez, is a top prospect at age 18, and Keiner Leon, also a prospect, is 18. The oldest players are Kevin Miranda, 24, and Jose Ferrer, also 24. Other players are in their early 20s.
“We have some guys with experience, and it will be interesting to see who steps up,” he said.
Murphy said he likes to provide a good “fan experience” by fielding a team that plays hard and wants to win.
But he also has advice for fans as they watch the young players learn the game and occasionally make mistakes.
“It can wear on them if people get personal,” he said. “You can yell about a bad play, but it can wear on you, especially if it gets personal.”