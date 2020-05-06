History Notes: Dunedin museum looks to chronicle history through diaries

“My best friend has just succumbed to influenza, and several thousand cases are in the city with a great shortage of nurses and doctors. The theaters, churches, and all gatherings of every kind have stopped.”
These words were written down by Edith Coffin (Colby) Mahoney from Salem, Massachusetts, in her diary in September 1918, more than 100 years ago, but the echoes of her words are ringing all over the world again. This is just one of the countless diaries that have been collected and are in the Massachusetts Historical Society’s archives today.
Edith’s documented words resonate with so many things that are happening to all of us and around the world right now. According to historian Kevin Levin, “History may often appear to our students as something that happens to other people. But the present moment offers a unique opportunity for them to create their own historical record.”
Our lives have been changed drastically by this in so many ways. It is important to record our feelings and emotions now for posterity. History does repeat itself, and we are now living through the experience and can now relate to people who wrote what they were feeling over 100 years ago. In today’s world where people live with social media and with little actual writing, history disappears with a click of a button. These feelings and writings should be collected and contained for generations to come to learn from what we experienced.
The Dunedin History Museum feels that this information is an important resource for our history in the future. We are responsible to let future generations know our reactions to what we saw and did during the time of the pandemic 2020.
The museum is asking all individuals in our community that are willing to contribute to this history diary to send your story to the Dunedinmuseum.org website or the Dunedin Museum Facebook page.
Contributions can include written materials or letters, drawings, photographs, videos or anything else related to this event. We are hoping families may sit down together and share moments in their life, and document how they have been affected.
The museum especially hopes to hear from our local medical teams of physicians, nurses, staff, and volunteer helpers who are dealing with this on a day-to-day basis.
This may be a way for people who are scared or overwhelmed with this situation to write and express their feelings. Besides medical concerns, there are also the economic issues in this ongoing situation: how it is affecting local business, schools, city and county government. The museum feels that members of our community should address these issues as well and should also be included in the 2020 historical diary.
The museum will collect all this material and place it in its archives for future generations. We as a community and a nation will get through this by being smart and doing the right things. This historical diary will show future generations how we came through this together. The museum hopes that everyone will contribute. The museum will continue the diary for as long as it continues to receive comments.
Our history will live on.