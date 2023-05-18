DUNEDIN — Dizzy Dean offered no excuses for his fractured English when he became a broadcaster after an illustrious Hall of Fame pitching career.
“Let the teachers teach English, and I will teach baseball,” he famously said.
So it was on the recent Education Day at TD Ballpark.
Hundreds of school kids from Dunedin Elementary School, Cornerstone Christian Academy and Palm Harbor Middle School attended the Dunedin Blue Jays-Clearwater Threshers ballgame for a sun-soaked matinee that started at 11 a.m. The herd turned the otherwise quiet stadium into a cacophonous classroom with running and shouting and goofing that made the 8,500-seat coliseum ring with the shouts of future baseball scholars.
They began the game mostly collected in the shade part of the upper grandstand on the third base side, chattering like sugar-fueled mockingbirds that had lighted in Blue Jay blue stadium seats. At one point they all shrieked in unison as though Godzilla had just crashed through the scoreboard in left-center field.
They sang along to choruses of popular hits emanating from the annoyingly uber-loud public address system.
Meanwhile, an osprey patrolled from above like an aerial hall monitor.
That there was a ballgame going on seemed irrelevant to many of the little professors.
Indeed, ol’ Dizzy might have been disappointed as few, it seemed, actually paid attention to the game. Although the visitors won, 9-4 as Threshers pitcher Jaydenn Estanitsa threw 95 mph pitches that were devastating when he had control of them, indifference to the contest reigned as there were too many other distractions.
Dozens of anxious pupils pestered bullpen pitchers to toss them a ball, but their waifish pleas seemed to fall flat as often as not. Perhaps it was the kids’s own pitches that needed sharpening.
“Hey, gimme a ball, gimme a ball,” the kiddles implored to relief pitchers as they leaned over the bullpen fence. “Hey, will you give me a ball?” some pleaded somewhat more courteously. No “please.” No “thank you.” No sick brother at home. Just the urgent request for a souvenir they so richly deserved as a keepsake of the day.
Blue Jays outfielder Brayden Rudd at one point threw a practice ball into the crowded area near the WestJet Flight Deck outdoor bar — which was closed, of course — and the flock scattered to grab it like crows descending on carrion.
It was that kind of day. The sky was unpunctuated by clouds and the was sun hot. A perfect day to play two, as Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks used to say.
Alas, despite the azure blue sky, there was only one game to be played even if it was ignored. Watching and learning about baseball was secondary to chasing baseballs for many of the young academics, since the official scoring of baseball games is likely not on the curricula of their traditional academies of learning.
Indeed, ol’ Diz’ might have been disappointed as few of the assembled multitude, it seemed, actually spent much of their free time watching the game. Only a handful seemed to care about the outcome as there was too much else to accomplish besides watching baseball.
Chasing foul balls. Playing in the activity area. Spending their allowance on hotdogs, peanuts Cracker Jack and some such other inedibles. Chasing after and tagging friends.
It was a jubilant chaos that marked the day. Base hits, home runs and strikeouts were incidental to the festivities, although requisite off-handed cheering took place when appropriate.
One future leader captured a foul ball and came running across the outfield concourse screeching: “Dad, dad, I got a ball!” The sprite proudly held his prize aloft.
By the seventh inning most of them had left. It may not have wholly been a part of baseball education, but nabbing a memento of the ballgame was seemingly the whole point of going to the game in the first place.
Whatever the outcome or motivation for attending the ballgame, TD Ballpark was Dizzy’s classroom for the day.
Whether any lessons on the baseball diamond were learned was unclear.