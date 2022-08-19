Dunedin Elementary School and Dunedin Highland Middle School are welcoming new principals with inspiring plans for their school communities, and Dunedin High is enjoying academic improvements and impressive extra-curricular achievements.
Dunedin Elementary School
Tina Murphy is the new principal of Dunedin Elementary. She is taking the helm following the retirement of Kerry Wyatt. Murphy is a familiar face at Dunedin Elementary, where she served as assistant principal since 2014. Her career in the district began in 2002, and she has served at several Pinellas schools.
Murphy says her background shaped her choice to serve specific schools.
“When I decided to become an administrator, it was very important for me to serve at a school that mirrored the type of schools that I attended as a child,” she said. “Education is what broke the cycle in my family, as I was the first person to complete college.”
She studied ESOL (English as a Second Language) and found a special place in her heart for families of students who were learning English.
Her goal as a school leader is to make sure that every student is making progress throughout the school year.
“We are helping to mold the citizens of tomorrow and having good character is incredibly important,” she said.
Academically, the need for strong readers, mathematicians and scientists is great, the principal said, and the school is focused on achieving proficiency in all areas. This school year, she hopes to continue the school’s commitment to “fun” learning.
“Making learning fun keeps our kids engaged and excited, and the teachers enjoy it, too!” Murphy said.
The Dunedin community has been incredibly supportive. The school has received donations from churches, businesses, and organizations for school supplies, teacher luncheons, reading benches, and other opportunities to enhance learning. Murphy wants community partners to know how grateful her school is for the community’s continued support.
Dunedin Highland Middle School
Brandon Glenn is the new principal of Dunedin Highland Middle School. Glenn previously served as a principal in Hillsborough County, where he held other administrative roles and served as an AVID coordinator and a teacher. He was also the Diversity Teacher of the Year at Ben Hill Middle School in Hillsborough.
It’s an honor, he says, to serve Dunedin Highland Middle and be a part of a community where parents, teachers and students care for each other.
His goals are to build a collaborative culture for all students and community stakeholders, to build and sustain long-lasting positive relationships and to raise student achievement across campus.
“I’m a dedicated and passionate school leader who believes that every student can succeed,” Glenn said.
Based on recent data, the school’s Center for Gifted Studies is a highlight. “We had a 100% pass rate for our students who took geometry,” he said.
The school is also celebrating success in social studies education. Over the summer, a Dunedin Highland Middle documentary project was a top-10 finalist in the National History Day® competition. Dunedin Highland Middle School student Ayden Khalil, a Florida History Day first-place winner for a Junior Individual Website, also had the opportunity to compete in the national competition.
Glenn and his staff are eager to start the new school year.
“We are all excited to have students back in our classrooms and hallways filling them with energy, enthusiasm, and the love for learning.” he said. “We want every child to feel welcomed, connected, and a part of our Highlander family,”
One of Glenn’s major priorities this school year is “to create a school environment where every kid feels they belong.”
Dunedin High
Lots of exciting things are happening at Dunedin High School, which recently increased its school grade from a C to a B.
“Our B grade is our new starting point,” said Principal James Kiblinger. “We were the highest “B” grade for high schools and just six points away from an A, and we are confident that our students and staff have what it takes to raise us to the next level.”
Kiblinger has led the school since January 2020. He previously served as an assistant principal at Dunedin High and Northeast High. He began his career in Pinellas in 2010 after 25 years as a Michigan educator and principal.
The school has been successful because staff took a strategic approach to student achievement, he said. They focused on the data from the start of the school year. And teachers worked with students to build on their successes on each of the assessments that monitor student progress. They also supported students in areas where they needed continued support.
Dunedin High offers a wide variety of programs to engage students in learning, including a highly structured Fundamental Program and an Academy of Architecture, Robotics and Construction Technologies. The school also hosts an innovative career academy program called 3DE, which gives students opportunities to explore a variety of careers.
“Our school has plenty to boast about beyond academics, including award-winning music and arts programs,” said Kiblinger. “I am incredibly proud of our students and their successes in elective courses and competitions.”
Last year, students showcased their talents in a huge musical production of “Elf” and at All County chorus and band concerts. The school’s performing artists earned straight “Superiors” in all Marching Band, Concert Band, Orchestra, Chorus, and Falconaires performances.
Dunedin High’s visual arts students took top prizes in eight out of 10 Pinellas art exhibit competitions. And, in June, a Dunedin High graduate was recognized at Carnegie Hall for her artistic talent. Milena Larson earned a prestigious National Gold Medal for her artwork in the 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. Kiblinger had the honor of joining her at the ceremony.
Dunedin High’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) also had an impressive year, earning third place nationally in Orienteering, Armed Exhibition Drill Team, and the Unarmed Drill team. And the school’s Cosmetology and Robotics programs took first place in their state’s SkillUSA competitions. Both finished in the top 20 at the national competition in June.
Kiblinger expects another year of hard work and success.
“I am excited to start a new school year and welcome more than 360 ninth-graders,” Kiblinger said. “I am positive that our Falcons will continue to soar.”