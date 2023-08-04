DUNEDIN — Hopes are that a $4.5 million restoration project will make the Dunedin Golf Club a destination golf course in the Tampa area.
“We are going to be that good of a golf course,” said the club's general manager, Blair Kline, addressing more than 50 attendees July 24 at a presentation on the upcoming project at the Dunedin Community Center.
City officials are finalizing the design plans for the course. They want to go to the City Commission to award a bid in November to a contractor to allow time for the company to take the steps needed, such as getting supplies, so they can start construction March 1 and be finished by Nov. 1.
“Those are our approximations. Weather can have a lot to do with that,” Kline said.
A new irrigation system is considered a critically needed improvement for the golf course.
"Our irrigation system is very old for the golf course. It breaks frequently. We have to run at reduced pressure so we don't blow main lines out of the ground, and it's woefully inefficient," Kline said.
The new system is expected to be more efficient and "water friendly," Kline said.
Drainage issues will be addressed, and greens need to be replaced. Some tees are undersized and need to be replaced and bunkers need restoration, city memos say.
Along with the golf course construction project, city officials plan to update the clubhouse, such as work on the restrooms, locker rooms and interior furnishing.
Plans call for the need to complete a request for a new restaurant operator. The temporary closure of the course is expected to be an opportune time to make the conversion.
“While the restoration is going on, we are recommending that the clubhouse be closed both for the upgrades the city is targeting and to get the restaurant operator involved and allow them to make any changes during the restoration,” Kline said.
City officials hope that the restaurant can reopen at the same time as the golf course.
“If they are able to make the changes and reopen sooner, that would be a good thing,” Kline said.
Recognizing that community groups enjoy using the Dunedin Golf Club as their regular meeting place, staff will be looking into the alternatives for them during the temporary closure, Kline said.
Currently, there are about 300 club members. The club currently changes rates depending on demand and will continue to do so, he said.
Funding for the project includes $2 million through the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act, the city's $2.5 million golf enterprise fund and $500,000 through a potential historic preservation grant.
"There is going to be a lot of buzz about it, and a lot of articles written about the restoration, both from a golfer's standpoint but also from a construction standpoint. This is a chance for Dunedin to really get back on the map golf-wise, as it certainly once was," Kline said.
Budget-wise, Kline spoke of the importance of staying in the black instead of seeking additional funding from the city.
"If you want to see me here again, we better not be going back to them for a handout. We've got to pay for ourselves," Kline said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said that anything the golf club fund pays for has to be directly related to the operation of the fund.
"We think it's a going to make quite a bit of revenue," she said.
However, city officials have set aside some money in the Penny for Pinellas fund for a short period of time just in just in case there is a deficit, Bramley said.
"And so it's very important then that we make it successful as soon as it opens up — that we communicate and promote the club. That we retain the membership in the club as well," Bramley said. "And ... show members some love to make sure we stay firmly in the black with this club. And we wouldn't be doing this if we didn't think we would stay very profitable."
Currently, the Dunedin Golf Club is not on the list of the best golf courses in north Tampa and the greater Tampa Bay region, Kline said.
"I would love to see that golf course get on there. We deserve it. We are going to have a quality facility, and we are going to drive people to come see Dunedin, the place where I'm sure most of you choose to live," Kline said.
Among the questions asked by attendees was whether the golf club will have an advisory committee.
Kline said a committee will be formed and made up of Dunedin residents and club members. There is no timeline for establishing the committee, but he said the attendees can provide their email addresses or phone numbers for him to contact whenever more information is available on the topic.
City Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi added there is an application process that occurs pertaining to the committee. At about the time the restoration begins, city officials will start forming the committee. Information and how to apply will be available on the city's website.
"We will have set guidelines of what categories that committee will be made up of," he said.
The process has to be approved by the City Commission.
The Dunedin Golf Club property is owned by the City of Dunedin and has had an agreement with Dunedin Country Club Inc., a non-profit organization, for many years to operate and manage the club. The most recent agreement was renewed in May 2023 to extend the partnership through February 2024 at which time the city will assume the management of the Dunedin Golf Club, city documents said.
Designed by famous golf course architect Donald Ross, the club opened Jan. 1, 1927. From 1945 through 1962, the club was home of the PGA of America. During that time the club hosted 18 senior tour championships.