OLDSMAR — The five City Council members voted unanimously April 4 on second reading in favor of a development agreement with Devon S. Rushnell, LLC for the development of the city-owned property on St. Petersburg Drive.
According to the terms of the agreement, the developer has 18 months, or until February 2024, to begin working on the project, which will feature 82 townhome units and 16 live/work spaces on roughly six acres of land next to the Oldsmar Public Library.
According to the agreement, the purchase price for 6.20 acres of the 9-acre property was $2.8 million, with the city retaining ownership of the remainder of the parcel.
“This is a huge deal with the project moving forward now, and I think it’s a key part of the downtown development,” City Manager Felicia Donnelly said.
Speaking of the downtown development, the city has scheduled a “trade show”-style open house at the Hampton Inn at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, where attendees will have the opportunity to meet with each of the five proposed developers of the City Hall property in an informal yet informative setting, according to Donnelly.
“I think it’s such a good format for community engagement, because it allows the residents to have more time to meet with each developer and ask questions about each proposal,” she said. The information collected at the special open house-style meeting will be consolidated by the city’s consultant and brought to the council for review in July.
The survey says
Thanks to improvements in technology, many citizens have become more involved, and more vocal, about their local government and the decisions elected officials make that affect their communities.
In turn, some municipalities have utilized “satisfaction” surveys, or online/mail-in polls of residents and business owners that are designed to gain feedback and information about the city’s overall quality of life.
In Oldsmar, officials conducted the city’s first satisfaction survey online from Jan. 1 through March 1, and the results of the 194 responses were presented during the April 4 council meeting.
“Quality of life ranked high, with 83% very satisfied or satisfied,” said Debb Vitraelli, the city’s communicators and marketing administrator. She noted that more than 77% of the responses said they would be very likely or likely to recommend living or working in Oldsmar.
Vitraelli said the survey also showed 62% of respondents said they were very satisfied or satisfied with Oldsmar as a place to work, while just over 50% said they were very satisfied or satisfied with Oldsmar as a place to visit. Other categories of note Vitraelli listed included 76% very satisfied/satisfied with the overall reputation of the community; 81% very satisfied/satisfied with the overall cleanliness of the community; and 79 percent very satisfied/satisfied with the overall safety of Oldsmar as a community.
“When asked to provide additional information pertaining to the quality of life, traffic was one of the main topics of concern, mentioned 39 times,” Vitraelli said. “A great place to live” was mentioned 17 times and “downtown” was mentioned 15 times. Other frequent responses to questions in the survey included development, traffic and again, downtown.
Following the presentation, Vitraelli said the satisfaction survey would be conducted annually, and several council members praised the staff’s efforts.
“Thank you, Debb,” Mayor Dan Saracki said. “Great job, and I’m glad we’re doing it every year.”
Council member Katie Gannon called the presentation of the survey “easy to read and understand” and urged residents to find the full results on the city’s website, while Andrew Knapp said he was happy the survey allowed mail-in replies. “We tried to cover every angle,” Vitraelli said.
New clerk
Near the start of the April 4 meeting, the council welcomed a new official to the dais, as City Clerk Krista Garcia was sworn in by City Attorney Tom Trask. Garcia, who according to officials, has been a deputy city clerk for six years, replaces Ann Nixon, a longtime fixture at City Hall and highly respected city clerk who retired at the end of March after a 16-year career with the city, 13 as the city clerk.
“Oldsmar isn’t a job or a house,” Nixon wrote in a March 30 Facebook post. “It’s a belonging where people care and help each other, where laughs and hugs are the way of life. … I leave here with a profound understanding of gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion: the values taught to me by the community of Oldsmar. Thank you.”