DUNEDIN — City commissioners on May 5 approved a zoning change that will allow the Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Ave., to renovate a 1,598 square-foot building at 935 Douglas Ave. to expand brewery operations. The building was formerly an auto repair shop.
A second and final reading of the proposed ordinance allowing the zoning change is set for Thursday, May 19.
Following a final decision on the rezoning request, the applicant will be required to seek the necessary permits to move forward with the proposed brewery expansion, city memos say.
The property is located within the downtown commercial zoning district. If the applicants intend to make improvements or redevelop, the property would have to be rezoned to a similar zoning district. Thus, the applicant is seeking to rezone the property to downtown core, which does permit a microbrewery.
The request is viewed as being in line with the ongoing revitalization efforts of Douglas Avenue, said Bob Ironsmith, city economic and housing development and CRA director, in a memo.
At the Local Planning Agency's meeting March 9 when Chairwoman Diane Brand asked about there "being no parties, after hours and so forth," Dunedin Brewery owner Michael Bryant said there will be "no more than what is going on now and what has been going on for the past 25 years."
The LPA recommended that the City Commission approve the zoning change.
Bryant essentially repeated his remarks at the commission meeting, drawing laughter when he said, "Do you want us to do something different, like have a circus once a year?"
Commissioner Moe Freaney said Bryant and his associates are "team players that care about our downtown, and I appreciate you very much."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski added, "I'm not worried about any outdoor things so go yonder and expand the building. Make it better — after the second reading" of the ordinance.