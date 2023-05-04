DUNEDIN — Rafael Ohashi is a soft-spoken pitcher for the Dunedin Blue Jays who views his game with an earnest, thoughtful perspective.
Indeed, he seems downright shy.
But when you ask him if he always knew he’d be a professional ballplayer, he beams with a bashful grin.
“Yeah,” he said. “I always knew.”
Ohashi, a native of Brazil, has played in Dunedin for the past three years, compiling a 6-6 record. But dig deeper into his statistics and you’ll notice a terrific start. He is 1-0 this year with a remarkable 0.60 earned run average (for the uninitiated, that’s an average of fewer than one run per game) and an .087 WHIP (which means he has allowed fewer than one baserunner per inning.)
While it’s early in the season, the 20-year-old has been playing this year like he’s ready for a breakout. During a recent outing, Ohashi threw five innings with five strikeouts, allowing only one hit, a meaningless double.
Ohashi, who is half Japanese and half Brazilian, said his biggest influence in pitching has been well-traveled Japanese-born ace Yu Darvish, who is currently with the San Diego Padres. Part of Ohashi’s reasoning is that he followed Darvish as a kid.
“I love his mechanics,” Ohashi said. “I love the Japanese way of pitching, dragging the left foot and everything. I wanted to be like him when I was pitching in high school.”
Brazil isn’t known as a baseball hotbed. Soccer is, of course, the dominant sport. Only five Brazilian players, including catcher Yan Gomes, have made it to the major leagues, according to Baseball Almanac.
“My father used to play when he was young,” Ohashi said. “When I was 11, he took me to the field, and I loved it. My city, Sao Paulo, has a big concentration of Japanese people, and they brought baseball to the kids. That’s how I started. When I was 14, I was playing third base, but since Brazilians don’t play baseball much, there weren’t many people who could throw hard. They asked if I wanted to pitch.”
Thus began his transition into a hurler. His abilities captured the attention of a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dunedin team’s Major League parent club, and he was signed to be a pro when he was 16.
Only elbow and shoulder injuries have held Ohashi back, but if he continues to throw the ball as he has so far, he may be in line for a promotion to a higher minor league such as AA. Ohashi is part of a pitching-rich Toronto organization, which includes top prospect and former Dunedin Blue Jays left-hander Ricky Tiedemann.
But Ohashi, who says his best pitch is a fastball that rises, is working assiduously toward that Major League goal, an objective that has taken him a little longer than the three years he hoped it would be.
“I need to get more experience before I get to the ‘The Show,’” he said, referring to the term for Major Leagues made popular by the 1988 Kevin Costner film “Bull Durham.”
Making “The Show” will depend on Ohashi staying healthy and maybe getting a few breaks. But he isn’t a long reliever or closer.
“I view myself as a starter,” he said. “I’ve got good command. I’m a ground-ball and fly-ball pitcher, but I do get some strikeouts. I like to quick pitch, and I normally get the ground balls and fly balls.”
Like any pitcher, Ohashi doesn’t like being taken out of a game. But he respects his coaches and willingly surrenders the ball when they have seen enough.
“It’s the pitch count,” he said. “I want to throw more but sometimes I need to respect my body. I’ve been injured so I’m trying to take it a little better this year. If I’m injured, I cannot play. But this year it feels like I’m ready.”
So far, the toughest hitter he has faced is highly touted New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe.
“I faced him three times and all three times I walked him,” Ohashi said. “I started with two strikes, but that kid doesn’t strike out.”
As someone who has played in Dunedin for the past three years, Ohashi has come to appreciate the charms of the city.
“It’s got a pretty downtown,” he said. “It has a lot of good people. It’s a pretty safe city, too. It’s not risky.”
Wherever he plays, the plain fact is Ohashi loves to throw the ball.
“It’s just you and the hitter,” he said. “I love the adrenaline.”