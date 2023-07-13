With every team from the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers to the Clearwater Threshers and Dunedin Blue Jays engaged in the All-Star interregnum this past week, a review of the 1973 All Star game seemed an appropriate exercise in nostalgia.
The early ’70s were an era when, old-timers say, baseball was still baseball. Even though the All-Star game was a no-stakes match played for little more than the pride of representing the winning league, the games always had great, uncontrived moments.
The 1973 contest in Kansas City featured future Hall of Fame hurlers Don Sutton, Tom Seaver, Catfish Hunter, Nolan Ryan and Rollie Fingers, not to mention Hall sluggers like Joe Morgan, Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Henry Aaron and Reggie Jackson. It was also the last All-Star appearance for the great Willie Mays.
Bobby Bonds, father of noted juicer and tainted home run king Barry Bonds, was the Most Valuable Player in the National League’s 7-1 victory over the American League heroes. Cincinnati Reds manager Sparky Anderson skippered the Nationals, while Oakland Athletics manager Dick Williams piloted the Americans.
In all, 22 players from that year’s game went on to the Hall of Fame.
Steeped in these wistful reminiscences of a bygone era is a desire to bring out the long-closeted baseball cards and recollect the characters of the early ’70s, All Stars or not.
Start with Ted Williams. Even though he was not a participant in the ’73 All Star game, is there any better place to begin than with the greatest hitter of all time? The Splendid Splinter had long since retired as a player but was then the manager of the Texas Rangers. Williams, as it turned out, was a far better player than manager.
Meanwhile, here is Ray Fosse, a Cleveland Indians catcher who had the stuff to be one of the greats but had his career derailed in the 1970 All Star game, when Rose barreled into him in to score the game’s winning run. Years later, when Fosse was closing out his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, a chance interview in the Brewers clubhouse brought up the painful episode.
“I wish he hadn’t done it, but that’s baseball,” Fosse said distantly, as if reliving the awful moment right then and there.
And how could anyone forget Andy Messersmith, a pitcher with the then-California, now-Los Angeles Angels who spent 15 minutes before the 1975 All Star game in Milwaukee talking to two strange kids, cousins who adored him? No autographs, he said.
“You guys know who I am,” he said. “If I give you autographs a bunch of guys who don’t know me will crowd around.”
Fair enough. The enduring memory of the encounter was plenty.
Then there’s a 1988 Dennis Eckersley. Eckersley is a Hall of Fame pitcher whose bravado was hilarious. He used to strike guys out, then point at and yell to the opposing batters in the on-deck circle, “You’re next!” Eckersley retired from the Red Sox TV booth last year as one of the most clever, funny and observant color announcers in the game.
Finally, before this gets out of hand, a Jim “Catfish” Hunter card closes out our recollections. His 1971 card says the highlight of his career was a perfect game – no hits, no runs, no walks, no errors – against the Minnesota Twins in 1968. Even better things awaited Hunter, including five World Series championships.
In between are cards of guys like Wilbur Wood, Del Unser and Marcelino Lopez among hundreds of other immortals and mere mortals.
All of which brings us to the question of which Dunedin, Clearwater or other Florida State League players will be celebrated in 50 years. Will it be Dunedin’s third baseman/shortstop Tucker Toman? What about other guys who have played for Dunedin? Former Dunedin pitcher Rickey Tiedemann is moving up fast. Will old guys stare at an Orelvis Martinez card after he makes it to Toronto for good?
The scouting report on Clearwater pitcher Jean Cabrera says he is “worth keeping tabs on.” Will he be remembered in the year 2073? Will Jordan Viars, not much known outside the Philadelphia Phillies organization, become a generational slugger?
Given the steep climb to Major League stardom, it’s difficult to predict.
But it would be fun to look at a superstar player’s card someday and say, “I saw him when he was just a kid in Dunedin.”