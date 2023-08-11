Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.