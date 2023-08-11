DUNEDIN — The Dunedin History Museum is temporarily closed as its board of trustees prepares to welcome a new executive director and make plans for new programing and other improvements.
The board expects to announce the name of the new director soon. The director, who will start work at the museum Aug. 21, was chosen after the board did a nationwide search that began in late March. About 50 candidates were interviewed.
"The board is taking this opportunity to redeploy and reimagine the Dunedin History Museum for future generations," a press release from the board said.
Board President Mark Middleton said as far as plans for the museum go, the board doesn't want to get in the new director's way as "we make territorial decisions in the future."
"We are going to sit down and come up with a really good plan and we are going to do our three-year strategic plan in mid-September," he said.
Vinnie Luisi, who has retired after 30 years of being the executive director, will be involved in the plans for changes.
"We really like Vinnie Luisi, so we kept him on as a subcontractor. He will work 36 hours a month helping in the transition," Middleton said, "and the reimagination of what we are offering here at the museum."
The board plans to reopen the museum Oct. 1 or Nov. 1 at the latest.
Board Vice President Amana Bowman said the board is excited about the future of the museum, saying it has been a staple in Dunedin with Luisi helping it to grow expeditiously.
"And so we are very excited to see what the next steps will be and how our new executive director is going to be able to do that over the next 30 years, too," she said.
Attendance at the museum throughout the entire year continued to climb, Middleton said, but naturally drops in the slower months, August and September.
That's one of the reasons why the board is able to temporarily close the museum, he said.
The St. Andrews Chapel, at Hammock Park, which is under the museum's purview, will continue to operate as it has.
The museum store will be open one to two days a week, probably on a weekend for the next few weeks.
"Our vision as the board of directors is to have the museum thriving and being the centerpiece of history right here in the middle of town," Middleton said.
The museum has a partnership with the city of Dunedin. City officials provide $38,000 to $50,000 annually to the museum, Middleton said, as well as offering guidance when critical decisions are made.
"They are so excited for this transition as well, and we're excited we are going to be able to continually partner with them and just work together," Bowman said.
Updates and information can be found on the Dunedin Museum website at www.dunedin museum.org.