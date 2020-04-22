BARCELONA — When former Oldsmar Vice-Mayor Gabby McGee, a manager at Cisco Systems, accepted a new position that required her to move to Barcelona, Spain, last fall, the avid world traveler relished the opportunity to finally live abroad.
But what began as an exciting new chapter of her life with boyfriend Alex Ward — filled with ski trips to the Italian Alps, business trips to Portugal and celebrating Carnaval with hundreds of thousands of revelers — quickly turned into a life lived in near total lockdown after Spain instituted a countrywide ban on all but essential trips from home in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In an email sent the day after Easter, McGee related her pre- and post-COVID-19, experiences in a country that was ravaged by the coronavirus (a recent NPR article stated the European nation was second only to the United States in total number of confirmed cases). The following is McGee’s account of her life in Spain before and after the crisis hit, edited for length and continuity.
BEFORE
It was the weekend of March 7 when we arrived in Andorra, a tiny, mountainous country sandwiched in between Northern Spain and France. The threat of the virus had certainly grown closer to home, but with Andorra only having one confirmed case at the time, we felt we could mitigate our risk. We wiped down every inch of the rental car with sanitizer wipes and headed for the mountains. The restaurants in Soldeu were packed and we looked undecidedly over at our neighboring diners and at the chefs preparing food in the open kitchen. We spent the next morning skiing across what felt like the entire country and while the slopes were dotted with other skiers, it was a far cry from the crowds that Vail or Tahoe would still draw in early March.
Just weeks earlier we had been dressed in Venetian costume, sailing around the Grand Canal and dancing the night away among strangers on an old Spanish galleon. We drove up to ski in the Italian Alps, spending our afternoons enjoying aprèsski overlooking the jagged Dolomites and having dinner with new friends we made from Milan. The weekend after, we paraded around in the revelry of Stiges, Spain celebrating Carnaval with 300,000 other visitors. At that time the virus was a foreign object to us, a distant threat only visible in news headlines. It wasn’t until the end of February when it became apparent that northern Italy was now a hotspot for coronavirus, and we shared our mutual concerns and disbelief that we had just been there – in the middle of it all.
As we finished our day, we opted to take the route home through Southern France. We drove through beautiful little French villages and then on to northern Catalonian towns, quickly realizing the only thing stopping us from passing through was the occasional toll booth. In only a few hours we had driven through three separate countries without any border impediments, able to move freely, as such is the European way. Unbeknownst to any, the next day Italy would go on a nationwide lockdown. Followed just six days later by the entire country of Spain, the first time free movement would be suppressed here since their transition to democracy 45 years ago.
AFTER
Spain established a strict lockdown policy and brought in the national army to help enforce the Royal Decree. Feelings of fear and uncertainty followed suit — a leisurely walk outside, a stroll around the block, what was once a daily routine now forbidden, felt like a guilty pleasure. Residents are only permitted to leave their homes for trips to local grocery stores, pharmacies or doctor visits. All the local shops, cafés and restaurants are shuttered too. Citizens are not able to walk or exercise outside let alone walk with another, including members of your own household. As spring brought warmer weather to Barcelona, Alex and I could barely contain our desire to venture out for a walk one afternoon after being confined to our building for two weeks. We put on our face masks, wedged some hand sanitizer in our pockets and decided to go for it. About 30 minutes into our adventure a corporate security van pulled alongside us on the road. At first, I thought he was asking us for directions, then I quickly realized he was asking us where we were going. In that same afternoon, we were stopped two more times. In one instance, by the police who drove up on the sidewalk behind me, turned on their siren, and finally let me go since I was only grocery shopping.
Today is April 12, Easter Sunday, Día de la Pascua. Christianity in Spain is as old as Christianity itself. Thirty-two million Catholics call Spain home, out of 46 million residents. Easter is one of the most important holidays celebrated in Spain. Normally a week that is filled with millions of people, rituals and pageantry, bringing in much reliant tourism dollars for the country, is now a week that feels just like any other. Every day we see the headlines of the rising death toll in Spain, more than 16,000 dead and oversaturated healthcare facilities unable to treat the infected. We are afraid of being infected, unsure if hospitals will even have the ability to treat us, and as new residents of Spain, not even knowing what hospital to go to is a bit unsettling. We limit our interaction to the few neighbors in our building, recent friends we made on our rooftop as that is one of the only meaningful outdoor reprieves we have. We pass our time through work, studying up on our Spanish language and coming up with exercises in our living room. We bake cakes and celebrate birthdays on the rooftop. Sometimes we dance too, watching the sun go down together over glasses of sangria. The celebrations give us something to look forward to, a tiny glimpse of what our life was like before the lockdown. No matter what we are doing though, every evening at 8 p.m., ship horns sound, church bells ring and thousands stand and applaud healthcare workers all around the city — and we stand and applaud with them too.
There is a saying here in Barcelona, “siempre mola,” which means “always nice.” That no matter what the weather is or what might be going on, it’s always nice here in Barcelona. Despite how difficult it is for us to not be able to jump in a car or on a train and venture out to another country or even just around the block — we are grateful. We are fortunate to have our families’ health and each other, the ability to still work and make an income, fellowship with neighbors and friends, and every day we get to wake up here in beautiful Barcelona, living our dream. Someday we will get to go outside again, someday people will open doors with their hands again and someday we will talk about these strange times we were all once living in — until then, it’s “siempre mola.”