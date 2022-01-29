DUNEDIN — Attention all bookworms. It's time again for the Dunedin Friends of the Library annual book sale.
For 20 years, the Dunedin Friends of the Library Book Sale has been a popular event, the biggest sale of the year for the organization.
All the money raised from the event goes directly to the library for programming for people of all ages.
The book sale for the public, which will be held in the community meeting room, is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-5, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The members-only book sale will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
The library receives plenty of donations, and the bookstore is open six days a week.
"People still love the print," said Library Director Phyllis Gorshe.
Besides the upcoming book sale, other new information about the library includes new evening hours.
"That way for people who are working and kids working on projects — that have that evening time to visit the library," Gorshe said.
The new library hours are Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library is closed on Sundays.
As far as how the pandemic has affected the library, Gorshe said "our numbers are not where they were before the pandemic."
"Because we just don't have all the programs. We started back up with in-person very limited in September. But we still have our regular users. We started curbside service, which is another feature that people really like. They are not ready to come into the library," she said.
The library's WIFI availability is popular. Though the library has computers with Internet capability, a lot of people are bringing their own computers to the facility and connecting to the library, Gorshe said.
Other offerings at the library that the public may not be aware of is the availability of local museum passes at no charge to users.
"With your library card you can kind of check out where you can get admission to museums in Pinellas County for free," Gorshe said.
The Pinellas Public Library Cooperative offers free family admission to the following museums: Dunedin History Museum, Florida Holocaust Museum, Great Explorations Children’s Museum, Henry B. Plant Museum, Imagine Museum, The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts and the Tampa Bay History Center.
"So it's a really cool program, and I don't think a lot of people know about it," Gorshe said.
All PPLC member library and their branches have two museum passes from each museum partner, except for the Henry B. Plant museum, which has a total of six passes countywide.
Passes are available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one pass per museum may be borrowed at a time. Admission is valid for up to 2 adults, and 3 children under the age of 18, in the same household. Each pass is valid for one visit within the 7-day loan period. Passes are checked out for a full 7-day period.
A growing program, pun intended, is the seed library. Patrons can check out seed packages without having to return them.
"We have a variety of seeds, and they are free for you to take and just get out there and plant,' she said.
An old card catalogue in main lobby of the library contains the seed packets, whether patrons are looking to grow squash, herbs or other plants.
"We check out anywhere from 300 to 400 packets a month," she said.
And there are no due dates.