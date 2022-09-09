OLDSMAR — On Sept. 6, the Pinellas County Commission celebrated the completion of Brooker Creek South, the first industrial manufacturing building supported in part by the county’s Employment Sites Program (ESP). The developer, Harrod Properties Inc., constructed the facility at 500 Brooker Creek Blvd. in Oldsmar’s industrial market.
The ribbon-cutting was attended by officials from Pinellas County Economic Development, the city of Oldsmar, Harrod Properties, and the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.
The building represents an investment of $15 million into Brooker Creek South by Harrod to develop a 130,000-square-foot modern industrial space for three companies over a span of 11.27 acres. County commissioners approved $908,500 of gap funding through the ESP to assist with the higher cost of development and to ensure the industrial facility will accommodate employers for at least 20 years.
Commission Chairman Charlie Justice stated in a news release, “Today marks an important milestone in the history of Penny for Pinellas. The Pinellas County Commission understands that construction of industrial, manufacturing, office and flex space has a profound impact on local economic development and attracting companies. That’s why we developed the Employment Sites Program, which facilitates economic development through strategic investments of the Penny. On behalf of the Pinellas County Commission, we are thrilled that Harrod Properties, Inc. has completed the first ESP project to bring new product into the Oldsmar market.”
Harrod recruited tenants Edmund Optics, Future Development and Design, and Belac’s Chromalloy to join the development.
“Building speculative industrial space is always risky," said Rob Webster II, president of Harrod Properties. "However, in the COVID era it has become even more so given the unprecedented inflation we have been experiencing. Land and construction costs have more than doubled since the start of COVID. Fortunately, we have been able to overcome the cost increases thanks in part to the ESP program, a very strong local workforce and increased demand for new industrial and manufacturing space within Pinellas County.”
Oldsmar leaders say they are proud to boast a robust manufacturing industry.
"The city of Oldsmar has a rich history of supporting the significant manufacturing base that Pinellas County continues to sustain in Florida," Mayor Dan Saracki said. “The improvements to Brooker Creek South add to our ability to offer the right facilities to attract new business, and to provide opportunity for existing businesses to expand. The location of our community provides access to skilled workers that help our local businesses grow."
The County Commission will review the latest round of ESP applicants in September.