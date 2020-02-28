DUNEDIN — While Recreation Department staff recommended the city extend its license agreement with the Dunedin Golf Club for an additional two-year term, through June 25, 2022, its Board of Finance questioned the club’s financial stability and suggested city commissioners hire a management company to operate the historic 93-year-old golf course.
In May 2017, the City Commission approved a license agreement with the club for an initial three years starting June 26, 2017, with an option to renew the agreement for one additional two-year term.
“The Golf Club is a city asset and its continuance is extremely important,” Commissioner Jeff Gow told fellow commissioners during a Feb. 4 work session.
Gow, the commission’s liaison to the golf facility, said he has confidence in the club’s management team.
“It’s certainly moving the club forward from where it was; they’ve met all their goals,” he said.
Golf Club General Manager Ken Nyhus told commissioners the club has become an integral part of the community and continues to improve its number of plays, while improving its restaurant and banquet revenues. According to a club report, food and beverage revenue is up 17% and the club enjoys strong play with 35,884 rounds.
However, Gow also noted the commission received “a letter from the Board of Finance that says something to the contrary. I respect and appreciate everything the Board of Finance does. I hear what they are saying. … There are things that still need to be done. I think you need to look at where the club is 20 years from now; what does that look like, and what do we need to do between now and 20 years to make sure it is sustainable.”
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said the board identified significant issues they want to be addressed, such as the ability for the golf club to be sustainable and how much can be placed into actual capital improvements.
Board of Finance Chairman David Loeffert wrote city officials, saying the board has reviewed the club’s finances during the past three years and recommend Dunedin hire a management company to operate the club and make it financially sustainable.
The board found it troubling that the city recently had to reallocate funds committed for capital improvements to pay for operational expenses through the end of 2019. The reduction brought the club’s capital improvement fund amount to $25,000, while previous estimates of needed improvements were more than $2 million.
“We see no way that the current financial conditions will ever produce the needed funds. When it comes necessary to make those improvements, where will the funds come from?” Loeffert asked.
He noted the Dunedin Golf Club “previously committed to making substantial improvements to course conditions. It is our assessment that the course, except for the fairways, is generally in worse condition than it was at that time. The greens, areas around the greens, and non-fairway areas are in very poor condition.”
The license states the Dunedin Golf Course shall maintain the course in a state appropriate for a first-class golf facility. “The course conditions, we feel, do not meet that requirement,” he advised commissioners.
In contrast, Golf Club board officials told commissioners the course has received an average Google rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars in 352 entries.
However, the Board of Finance report said “a detailed study of financial statements revealed many weaknesses and problems that simple tests contained in the licensing agreement do not address.”
For example, payroll costs are $50,000 over budget for 2019; $24,000 is food and beverage is $24,000 and administration is $20,000, the Board of Finance reported.
Loeffert told commissioners last year the Board of Finance was told they were no longer welcome at Golf Club board meetings. He said taxpayers should not be subsidizing the golf course on a yearly basis.
“It should be a self-sustaining enterprise. It’s not happening as long as the city has to take $225,000 to $250,000 a year out of the general fund every year to pay for the club’s operating expenses,” he said.
Loeffert offered commissioners Board of Finance expertise to formulate a sustainability plan, and a plan of action to make the Golf Course financially viable.
He added he would like his board to work with staff on ways to make the golf course financially viable.
Nyhus said it sounded like the Board of Finance was offering an operational plan and not a report.
“I just want to caution, I don’t think groups should be looking so deep into operations that it becomes a micromanaging aspect, and we lose more ground that we gain,” Commissioner Heather Gracy said. “Please focus on numbers.”
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said this was the first time she heard of the Board of Finance’s offer to help and she would like to have a look at its recommendations to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski asked the board to get together with city staff to be a part of the city’s plan. “Everybody has to get on the same page,” she said. “I want one document for us to say yea or nay. I rather have you all figure it all out.”
Vince Gizzi, city parks and recreation director, said staff is recommending a comprehensive review of total golf course operations, “including its financial status and needed capital projects to determine the Golf Club’s sustainability over the next 10 years. This will assist staff and the City Commission in making an informed decision as to future options.”
Gizzi and city staff will present city commissioners with a two-year contract extension for the golf course, and follow up with a long-term financial study and comprehensive audit. Meanwhile, the Golf Club board agreed to pay $80,000 into the city’s capital improvement fund by March 31.