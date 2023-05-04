Cinco De Mayo returns to downtown
DUNEDIN — Casa Tina's 30th street fiesta, featuring live music, dancing, food vending, arts and crafts, and a walking procession, is set for Friday, May 5, at the bar and restaurant, 365 Main St., and in John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the street festival starts at 4 p.m.
Robinson is businesswoman of year
TAMPA — Madeline Robinson, executive director of Tarpon Springs-based Wheelchairs 4 Kids, has been named businesswoman of the year in the small nonprofit category by Tampa Bay Business and Wealth magazine.
Her award was announced at a black-tie gala April 21 at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.
Robinson founded Wheelchairs 4 Kids along with her husband, Lonnie, in 2011. Since inception, Wheelchairs 4 Kids has provided wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, as well as other necessary medical equipment, to over 1,300 physically disabled children.
It also has an inclusion program, known as Wheely Fun Days, where they host several events each year for the children they’ve served to get out, socialize, and have fun.
Oldsmar Cares names board members
OLDSMAR — Eric Seidel and Stephanie Lacy have been named to the board of directors of the nonprofit Oldsmar Cares.
Seidel is the president of WEB-EST and a former mayor of Oldsmar. He and his wife, Amber, are long-time residents of Oldsmar and supporters of Oldsmar Cares.
Lacy is the founder and chief executive of HREdge Consulting LLC in Oldsmar. She and her husband, Albert, and family are long-time residents of Oldsmar.
Lacy has served as the auction coordinator for Oldsmar Cares Wine & Food Gala for the past several years.
Oldsmar Cares is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing stop-gap rent and utility assistance, a full-service food pantry and clothing closet with programs including Weekend & Summer Food for Kids, Holiday Meals, Kid’s Christmas & Toy Giveaway and Patchwork grants for families in crisis.
Fun Fest to offer giveaways, prizes
DUNEDIN — Lifestyles After 50 magazine will host a Fun Fest event, Thursday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 750 San Salvador Drive.
The event will include free bingo, prizes including Busch Gardens tickets and free health screenings.
Admission is free.
Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed “tacky tourist” outfit.
Arts and Crafts Fair set
DUNEDIN — An Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Warehouse Club, 2024 Main St.
Local artists will display everything including artwork, jewelry, home decor, rock art, hand painted items, crocheted items, hand-written signs and more.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.