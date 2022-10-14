DUNEDIN — Downed power lines, fallen trees and long lines for sandbags. The effects of Hurricane Ian on the city could have been much worse.
The south county took a much bigger hit from the storm than Dunedin did, City Manager Jennifer Bramley told city commissioners Oct. 4.
“We didn't have any sanitary sewage overflows, which was very good news. Our water, wastewater was up and running during the entire storm,” Bramley said.
As of Oct. 4, one resident was out of power, and that may have been caused by their toaster being shorted out, not necessarily storm related, she said.
“I will say that I woke up on Monday morning (Sept. 26) and looked at the storm track and immediately reached out to all the department directors, who had already started taking action — those first initial steps to prepare for the storm,” Bramley said.
Nevertheless, city officials will prepare an “after-action report” to help them address issues pertaining to hurricane preparedness.
“It did scare the bejesus out of us. And it's a wakeup call,” Commissioner Jeff Gow said.
Mayor Julie Bujalski said that unfortunately city officials need to look at where some city buildings are located, especially the wastewater treatment plan on Martin Luther King Avenue.
“That is critical infrastructure,” Bujalski said. I'm really, really concerned about that. If we would have the flooding like Ft. Myers, we could have been in a really bad situation.”
The plant was built many years ago, she said.
“It wasn't like we were part of the decision to choose that location. It is what it is,” Bujalski said.
Every city was experiencing long lines at sandbag distribution sites, she said, adding that she was not complaining but that the process could be improved.
“We certainly don't want our employees tied up at a sand bag site. They have more important things to do,' she said. “Which is why I think the automated sandbag filler is the perfect thing to do.”
Having been involved in sandbag distribution for a long time, Commissioner John Tornga said he never has seen the lines as long as they were recently for sandbags.
“That was 10 times more than I have ever seen,” Tornga said.
Besides praising city officials for their actions during the storm, commissioners also lauded the cooperation among local governments. Gow said he read an opinion piece saying that the “heavy lifting” was done by the city and county government.
“I thought it was nice to see,” he said.
There are 24 municipal governments in Pinellas County as well county government.
“That's no easy coordination feat,” Bujalski said.
That's why government officials have regular gatherings, such as quarterly city manager/mayor breakfasts, she said.
“It's relationship building. When the stuff hits the fan, you rely on your relationships to get things done,” Bujalski
Though she said the state and federal agencies did a good job, Commissioner Moe Freaney agreed the “heavy lifting” is at the local level and that's where competency is critical.
“You are a rock star,” Bujalski told Bramley. “Good leadership hires good people.”
County officials may need help from the cities pertaining to shelter issues, Freaney said.
“We don't want to leave everything to the county,” Freaney said.
She also commended city Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi for already obtaining bids to replace netting at the golf driving range on Palm Avenue.
The driving range is closed, possibly for a month, until netting repairs can be made.
In other news
Commissioners dissolved the Dunedin Stadium Advisory Committee, stating in a resolution that the committee's goals have been achieved and purpose fulfilled.
The committee was established Feb. 17, 2000.
In a June letter to commissioners, Steven Sandbergen, chairman of the committee, wrote that during the period of the TD Stadium renovation, as well as upgrades to the Englebert Complex, the committee met multiple times.
The committee showed their support for the project through letters to the City Commission and the Board of County Commissioners and sent representatives to both commissions to speak on behalf of the project. During construction, they were able to give their input and suggestions to the architectural drawings as well as discuss any changes.
“During the time of construction, each member was well versed in the amounts and percentages of money from the Blue Jays, City of Dunedin, Pinellas County and the state of Florida. We discussed and were able to promote the financial impact on not only Dunedin, but all of Pinellas County,” Sandbergen wrote.
“Since the inception in 2000 through 2022, the need for the committee has diminished. The new operating agreement signed with the Blue Jays eliminates or greatly reduces our expectations assigned in a resolution. In May, the committee voted 5-0 to suggest the committee be disbanded,” he wrote.
Commissioners have praised the committee for its service.
Gow said at the meeting the committee is one more example of the citizens getting involved for a specific purpose, and he hopes they will serve on other advisory committees.
“It's just a wonderful thing,” he said.