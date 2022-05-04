DUNEDIN — For decades, Dunedin has been considered an artistic and creative hub in north Pinellas County, thanks to a bevy of colorful murals and countless art programs and projects, including the citywide painted orange trail and the street-length dog mural that adorns the side of Skip’s Bar downtown.
Over the past few years, another artistic craze started to gain traction in Dunedin. Highly decorated chandeliers, first introduced by local artist Max Helms in 2016, clad as jellyfish, flamingos and other glowing artwork, began to appear in trees and yards all around town.
According to Cindy Abell, the founder of the Chandeliers of Dunedin Facebook page, making the decorative lamps gave her a feeling of joy during the dark days of the pandemic. Abell now hosts monthly Q&A sessions at local businesses as well as workshops dedicated to creating jellyfish chandeliers at her home.
“I started making the jellyfish chandeliers in March 2021 using shells from Honeymoon Island and Christmas LED lights after seeing Max’s,” Abell said prior to a March 29 Q&A at the Cork and Beans coffee and wine shop on Broadway. “I thought it was a great way to brighten things up during the gloomy days of COVID.”
The 69-year-old retiree and artist said she’s been surprised by the sudden spark in interest in her efforts. Her Facebook page has nearly 5,000 members, her free Q&As regularly pack local establishments, and she has an order for more than 20 jellyfish, at a $125 a pop, that grows daily.
“It’s all about the community,” she said. “We’ve done 45 chandeliers out of the workshops alone since October, and we get up to 30 for the Q&As. I never expected a reaction like this.”
Abell credits the origins of the craze to Helms, who in an April 2021 “Good Morning Dunedin” interview said he started the all-year chandelier idea after his Christmas one became so popular. He said he was happy to see the concept taking off. “I’m glad everyone else is making them because I can’t make them all!” Helms said in the clip, which is available on YouTube. “But I would love to. I would love to put one on every tree and every house in Dunedin.”
If Abell and fellow artists like Maureen Elwood have their way, lighting up Dunedin is just the start.
“The goal is not just to light up Dunedin, we’d like to light up the whole West Coast of Florida,” said Elwood. The Pittsburgh native has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and creates commissioned pieces of illuminated tree art, including the glowing, shining ball of beads, ornaments, and miniature dogs she made for good friend Janet Baustert, owner of Bauser’s neighborhood bar.
“Cindy is working with people interested in testing their creative abilities and she’s guiding and mentoring people, whereas with me, if they have an artistic vision of what they want hanging in their yard, I can translate that to 3D,” Elwood said.
Despite their different approaches, Elwood said, “our common goal is to share the light. It touches people, especially during these dark times. It’s a beacon of light, and we’d love to see it everywhere. We know it’s happening in other places, and it’s not limited here, but it was birthed here by Max, and there’s something for everyone. It just depends on what you want to bring.”
During an April 11 workshop at Abell’s place that was attended by a couple of women who heard about the group, the artist who’s been dubbed “The Chandelorian” helped her new students create their very own visions of light, using old chandeliers, strobing strands and glowing bulbs and other decorative items.
“I just moved here from Key West, and I heard about the chandeliers, and I said I’m totally interested in that,” said Cynthia Douglas, an artist who lives in Safety Harbor, as she turned a modern, hanging lamp into a glowing sea creature featuring beads, shells and many strands of lights. “So I went to one of Cindy’s Q&As, found a chandelier for $25, and here I am!”
When asked what drew her to the group, Douglas said, “the idea is completely unique. It’s whimsical, it provides a beautiful piece of art day and night, and it makes me happy.”
For Dunedin resident Melanie Nyman, her desire to own her own chandelier came from a fear of missing out. “My neighbor had one and I thought it was beautiful, so I joined the Facebook group because I wanted to do my own thing,” she said, adding she “loved it right from the get-go.”
Abell said she wasn’t sure where she plans to go with what has quickly become a burgeoning phenomenon. “I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m only one person,” noting she’s already receiving requests from people in other states. “If someone wanted to join me and help, I’d say yeah. I’d set them up and be there to support them any way I could.”
She added, “People tell me I don’t charge enough for the classes, and I don’t charge anything for the Q&As. I do it to help support local businesses. But I just turned 69 and this is fun. I don’t need it. I’m through working. So I feel like if I can gift somebody with fun, I’m happy.”