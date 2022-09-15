DUNEDIN — Delores Mortimer is founder and director of the House of Mercy and Encouragement Foundation, or HOME, a mental health and educational services nonprofit whose plans got a bit sidetracked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that things are safer and more stable, Mortimer can fully realize her dream of helping kids in need and their families.
The Help, Hope and Healing Mental Health Awareness Conference will feature 21 breakout sessions, including “Aging and Mental Health,” “Surviving Grief” and “Raising Resilient Teenagers.”
In addition to workshops for adults, there is a track specifically designed for teenagers, according to Gianna Borst, community outreach coordinator.
“We want to give teens a safe space to talk about depression and anxiety,” she said.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, is the keynote speaker and will discuss the state of mental health in Pinellas County. More than 25 vendors will also be on site to provide information on a variety of mental health services and resources available in Pinellas County.
HOME has seen an uptick in the number of people needing mental health services following the pandemic.
For people seeking mental health services, navigating the system can be challenging, according to Stacy Dennison, community outreach coordinator for HOME.
“There is waitlist after waitlist of people who need to see a counselor,” she said.
Mortimer started HOME in 2007 following the deaths of her son and nephew in a car accident. Being a licensed mental health counselor herself, she felt a calling to start an organization where children, teens and adults could receive mental health services.
HOME is a small organization in Dunedin that provides counseling, tutoring, art and play therapy. The organization receives no state or federal funding.
“We rely on the generosity of the community to provide services,” Dennison said.
The one-day conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Conmy Center at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 770 San Salvador Drive in Dunedin.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for teens and include a continental breakfast and a boxed lunch.
To register or for more information visit HOMEs website, www.houseofmercy-fl.org or call 786-7951.