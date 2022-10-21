DUNEDIN — All indications are that a committee striving to establish a public theater in the community has its act together.
The Dunedin Public Theater Research Committee held a fundraising event Oct. 6 at the Blur Nightclub on Main Street with a format replicating a four-act play. It even included a playbill. More than 40 invited guests attended.
"It was warm and cozy. Those who were there really would like to have a theater," said Jackie Nigro, chairwoman of the Dunedin Arts and Culture Advisory Committee and a member of the Dunedin Public Theater Research Committee.
Plans calls for a versatile, black box theater where all performing arts media can take place — not a presenting hall such as Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Capitol Theatre or Francis Wilson Playhouse. The committee envisions a 250-300 seat producing house where original works can be created and where a variety of events can occur, such as film, opera, dance and live theater.
"It could be a poetry night, a talent show, but anchored by ... a professional theater company who has the artistic elevation that we're looking for and also the administrative maturity to be able to manage the space and the growth of the space," said Elizabeth Brincklow, a committee member and the city's art consultant, in a recent interview.
The focus now isn't on programming but getting the theater built. Members are striving to raise $20,000 for a feasibility study and business plan, a top priority. Other needs include a website, administrative support and a development consultant to assist with raising the necessary dollars from foundations and grants and to foster developer investments.
Brincklow said this is the first endeavor for the research committee pertaining to the move to establish a theater.
As far as location, the committee is not discussing specifics yet because there is a wide range of critical aspects involved.
"We would like it to be in walking distance of restaurants and cafes and such downtown because there is no other city in Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater except for Dunedin that has that opportunity," Brincklow said.
Not envisioned is a public-private partnership with the city in terms of the operations of the theater. City officials made it clear in a work session that they don't have the funding for it. However, Brincklow said, they didn't rule out it being a possibility.
"But there are a number of other ways and resources that they can help and that's really wonderful in terms of what they willing to provide in that way," she said.
The play at the Blur was the first event in which invitations were sent to people who the committee knows have an interest in the project.
Nigro noted that there are many seasonal residents who would like to have a theater in town.
"We haven't reached all the population yet," Nigro said.
Committee member Zeke Durica said the idea of a theater has been discussed for about three years but COVID slowed down discussions.
"It's picking up speed now," Durica said.
As far as a timeline to start construction and location, a lot will depend on architects and developers and other factors. Committee members gave a range of a year to three years.
"We have our eye on some places, that's all it is at the very moment," Nigro said. "We are not without hope."
The committee also received comments of support for a theater, such as from Tracy Love Tippin, who is in Blue-Green Connections, an organization that addresses environmental and sustainability issues.
"This theater will bring in an additional cultural element that will increase the breadth of all that Dunedin has to offer and will elevate the businesses around it. The idea is years in the making and details are being thoroughly considered," she said.
It will result in a well-planned organized project that will succeed in all levels, she said.
Cindy Collman, another members of the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee, said the event was “very informative, well-planned, creative and excellent entertainment."
"The committee is dedicated to the community theater goal, and we are happy to support this effort," Coleman said.
Greg Brady, a member of the committee and chairman of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, said during the play at the Blur that over the years, individuals and groups have been talking about the desire for a theater facility.
The chamber has received inquiries about performing arts in the community and is committed to helping with the process, wrote Pam Pravetz, president and chief executive of the chamber.
Committee members are optimistic about their goal of opening a professional theater in Dunedin.
"It's in its embryonic stage. It's like everything else. It will grow. We need to nurture it, and we need the people and their money to make that happen," Nigro said.