DUNEDIN — National Recreation and Park Association and the city of Dunedin have declared the month of July as National Park and Recreation Month.
It is a time for us to reflect and highlight the powerful role parks and recreation plays in building stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient communities all across the country.
This year’s theme of “Where Community Grows” celebrates the vital role parks and recreation plays in bringing people together, providing essential services, and fostering the growth of our community.
Dunedin Parks & Recreation provides programs and opportunities for all ages and abilities to help you grow your confidence, connections, strength, creativity, purpose, stewardship and serenity. Participating in recreational programs and visiting your local parks improves your health and well-being, including your physical, mental, and social health.
We also take this time to celebrate all park and recreation professionals – including our very own city of Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department staff. The Dunedin staff are dedicated and work tirelessly to provide dynamic services to the community, making a positive impact on the lives of its members every single day.
The Parks & Recreation Department offers various opportunities to play, restore, and explore; committing each day to be the ultimate resource to enrich lives, protect nature, and strengthen the fabric of our community.
Dunedin Parks & Recreation is leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and environmental resilience, and bring the community closer through various programs and services. We provide opportunities for young people to live, grow, and develop into contributing members of society, create lifelines and experiences for older members of our community, and generate opportunities for people to come together and experience a sense of community.
Staff and hundreds of volunteers dedicate their services to providing clean and safe parks, youth activities, health and nutrition programs, and green space and trails.
With summer here, now is the perfect time to get out and explore the many great things Dunedin provides including your local parks, playgrounds, facilities, recreation programs, and special events.
Dunedin’s recreation centers include the Dunedin Community Center, MLK, Jr. Recreation Teen Center, and the Hale Senior Activity Center, all of which offer a wide range of programs and classes to help keep you physically, mentally, and socially active. Our popular summer programs include swim lessons, water fitness, summer camps, group exercise classes, music and dance, theater, archery, golf, tennis, pickleball, martial arts, senior luncheons, teen nights, socials and special events.
Dunedin also provides 29 parks where families can gather, play, enjoy the playgrounds, and have a picnic. If you love the water, go boating or fishing at the Dunedin Marina or make a splash at Highlander Pool and the Kiwanis Sprayground. Or if you’re into golf, check out the driving range at Stirling Park or hit the links at Dunedin Golf Club.
To learn more about Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the many opportunities, programs, events, services, and facilities available to you, visit www.DunedinGov.com/parksandrec and follow us on all social media platforms @CityofDunedin.
Nichole Allen is recreation coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation