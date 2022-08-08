DUNEDIN — The four candidates who have qualified to run for City Commission seats in the Nov. 8 election all have a record of providing community service.
They are Jeff Gow, Jeff Miller, Robert Walker and Stephanie Joines. Qualifying ended at noon Aug. 1.
Seat 2
Stephanie Joines, 55, a Realtor, is running against Robert Walker, 61, a U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves veteran. Current Commissioner Deborah Kynes cannot seek re-election due to term limits.
Joines has experience in several organizations, such as being on the board of directors of the Downtown Merchants Association. She is also a director for the Pinellas Realtor Organization.
Joines was vice chair of the Dunedin Council of Organizations as well as president of Visit Dunedin. She believes such experience will be valuable for her if she's elected.
She said that in running for office, “I might be able to make a much bigger difference."
Her leading prioritiy as a candidate is working on affordable and workforce housing issues, saying she has friends that own or work for local hospitality establishments. "And their employees can't afford to live here," said Joines, who is single.
Though there has been millions of dollars set aside from the Penny for Pinellas tax for such issues, "the vast majority of them have gone to the south county," she said.
She moved to Dunedin because she likes the "funky, trending vibe of the town" as well as it's eclectic artsy side.
"And I want to make sure we retain that with our new development. Which I understand if you are not growing, you are dying," Joines said.
Walker, 61, is married and has two children. He achieved the rank of commander and served in numerous leadership positions on nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carrier strike force platforms deployed all over the world in support of national security objectives.
Based on his Department of Defense and Navy experience, Walker said he is " in a very unique position to ensure and be a very good steward of security for our residents and make the right decisions to ensure our fire and rescue and our commitment to the Pinellas sheriff and everything else remains intact and the relationship continues to be strong."
His community involvement includes being city liaison to the Dunedin Boat Club as well as the Dunedin North Rotary Club community service coordinator. He is a lifetime member of the VFW, serving as Post 2550 community liaison. Walker is a captain with the Caladesi Connection Ferry, working with agencies to advocate for safe boating activities. Walker is a Dunedin fine arts patron and a Stirling Society member.
A volunteer for the San Diego Humane Society as well as a contributor, Walker also is recipient of the American Red Cross “Real Hero” award for Animal Rescue.
"The reason I'm running is because first and foremost I've had the opportunity to get involved at several different levels with the Dunedin City Commission and the operation of city government," Walker said.
He said there are important facets of city government that need to be changed from the perspective he brings.
"In terms of the fiscal management of the city, I think there needs to be more conservatism and responsibility in regards to how that is done. That's first and foremost," Walker said.
Leaders need to be held accountable, Walker said.
"I just don't get the sense that there is the measure of accountability that should be occurring," Walker said. "There is not anything egregious that I'm referring to. I think that's just a basic philosophy."
Seat 4
Jeff Gow, 60, who is finishing his first term as a city commissioner, is running against Jeff Miller, 50, who owns an insurance agency and a property management company in Dunedin.
Gow, who is married with two children, has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry including as chief executive of Marion County Credit Union.
"I'm running because I love my job, and I love my community,' he said.
Gow said Dunedin is "very community-driven city."
Asked what gives him the most satisfaction being a commissioner, he said, "What we have been able to accomplish the last four years, being resident-driven, just that satisfaction is amazing. In the last four years we just preserved 125 acres," he said, referring to the Gladys Douglas Preserve and Jerry Lake property.
"That was a private-public partnership between the city and the residents," he said. The county and nonprofits were also involved. “So it was just a real community effort to do that. To me, that's what government is about. That excites me,” Gow said.
Gow is a board member of Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. He volunteered many years serving on the board of directors of the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation holding the position as Director of Scottish Athletics.
The Dunedin native also been involved in several school organizations, and while both of his daughters played soccer, he served as a coach, treasurer and president of the Dunedin Stirling Soccer Club.
"As my children grew in this community, it was in my DNA to be involved and to give back,” Gow said.
Gow said the city needs to focus on affordable housing, complete streets for all forms of transportation and support small businesses. He also advocates making Dunedin a destination for the arts and historic preservation and clean energy.
Miller, who is married with two children, said he was taught as a kid to give back and the reason he got in the insurance business was go give back and help seniors.
"So my business is established, and I would say it's a good time for me to step up and pay it forward for everything that I've been given in this community. So I really want to make Dunedin be the Dunedin that we all love. The reason why we are here," Miller said.
If elected, Miller wants to bring "some strong fiscal responsibly approach to the decisions of Dunedin and how we are spending our money. I would like to see economic development and redevelopment compatible to what Dunedin's culture and heritage is," Miller said.
He would like to work on some cost-saving approaches on all decisions and projects involving Dunedin's finances.
"This economy is not getting better any time soon, so we need to be proactive and start helping the residents now," Miller said.
"I also want transparency of city government. I want the people to feel like they're being heard. And I want the people when they are hearing our message that they understand it," he said.
Miller is involved in the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, Dunedin Merchants Associations, Friends of the Library, Friends of the Museum and other organizations along with insurance industry organizations that give back to communities. He also is an auxiliary member of VFW Post 2550.
"I'm a believer that we can have all these great plans, but a great plan is only good as the action taken on it. We have to stop talking about and start doing," Miller said.