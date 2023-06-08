McGregor gets engineering degree
WORCESTER, Mass. — Travis McGregor of Dunedin received a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering at the May 13 commencement of Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Nearly 1,100 undergraduate degrees were awarded during the ceremony.
Fawell named to Troy Chancellor's List
TROY, Ala. — Gabriella Fawell of Palm Harbor has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring semester.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Potenberg graduates from Lee University
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Christian Alexander Potenberg of Oldsmar graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing from Lee University during the 187th commencement exercises on May 6.
Potenberg was among more than 560 students who received undergraduate and graduate diplomas.
Cass named to Wofford spring Dean's List
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Mallory Cass of Dunedin has been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Wofford College.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.