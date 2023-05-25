TD Ballpark was silent last week as the Dunedin Blue Jays took a brief road trip for a five-game set against the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field.
The quiet stadium brings us to the crucial issue of whether baseball needs noise to entertain its fans.
Keep in mind that baseball is different from NBA basketball games. In the NBA, roundball enthusiasts are treated to tumblers and cheerleaders and music played at ear-splitting levels at every time-out in order to enhance the so-called “fan experience.”
Baseball is more contemplative, played on a pastoral setting of an emerald-green field where tension, not constant movement, is part of the pleasure of the National Pastime.
In baseball, the contest is more like a psychological thriller of a movie than a car chase or shoot-’em-up film.
Unfortunately, baseball has been infected with the notion that fans must be stimulated during every break in the action, lest they lose interest in the game itself.
Indeed, the “fan experience” in baseball has become more of an annoyance than an enhancement. Screeching music, which is played between virtually every pitch, is anathema to the grand old game’s relative quietude.
Scoreboards implore fans to “make noise” or “keep screaming” or other some such cheers, although it’s easy to ask the question: If it requires the scoreboard to importune fans to make said cacophony, are they watching the game in the first place?
Of course, there is the tired bugle sound of “Charge” when the home team gets a man on first. Not to mention the Ramones’ “Hey, ho, let’s go!” cheer, a chant which actually precedes the band’s classic song “Blitzkrieg Bop.”
Now the shout is used to rally the troops in the stands. The late Joey Ramone would likely be surprised at the ubiquitouness of his punk rock masterpiece.
At Tropicana Field, the constant bellowing of the public address system even attracted complaints from Boston Red Sox radio announcers who observed during one game that every second must be filled with clamor. At volumes more appropriate for a late-night dance club than a baseball diamond, the tunes force conversations to be held by sound levels usually reserved for the announcement of a fire or other emergency.
The great rock band The Who once performed a concert where the music reached 120 decibels. The World Health Organization recommends keeping noise levels below about 85 decibels. The Who reveled in being “the loudest rock band in the world.” So, too, must baseball’s entertainment directors be competing with The Who to make the loudest racket possible at the ballpark.
Baseball, a contemplative and reflective game, is now interrupted by the maddening “everybody clap their hands,” and even “Jump Around,” or “Seven Nation Army,” ditties better suited to college football games.
The choice of music for these tuneful interruptions leaves one to wonder whether disco really died or just came back to haunt Boomers who never even liked it when they were youngsters trying to attract members of the opposite sex by awkwardly dancing on floors with flashing lights and mirror balls.
Speaking of flashing lights, it is now common to make the stadium lights blink in celebration of a home team win or other key game moment like a home run.
Yay team!
At the Trop, when an opposing batter had two strikes, the scoreboard flashed, “Finish Him Off!” which seems more appropriate to administering the coup de gras to an enemy or criminal guilty of a home invasion.
Maybe it’s a bit grinchy to complain about “the noise, noise, noise,” but even TD Ballpark is not immune to blaring music designed to complement action on the field. With the Blue Jays average attendance hovering around 300 a game (although Clearwater usually bumps up the number of souls in the park), it seems incongruous to have an “entertainment experience” feature noise levels more suited to a full house than an intimate gathering.
Alas, the strategy is here to stay, making older fans yearn for the days of an old Wurlitzer organ playing “Lady of Spain” between innings. But these days young and old fans must be inured to some measure of hearing loss at sporting events.
It’s all part of the modern “entertainment experience.”