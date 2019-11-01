DUNEDIN — The city’s emergency operations center, capable of withstanding a Category 5 hurricane, will be built on the site of Dunedin Fire Station 62, at 2835 Belcher Road.
City commissioners unanimously awarded the bid to construct the EOC to Bandes Construction at a cost of $3.28 million.
According to Fire Chief Jeffrey Parks, the single-story, 5,620-square-foot EOC will be self-sufficient for at least seven days, including having its own water, power, and sanitation. The facility includes a main EOC room, a bunker room where 12 firefighters can sleep, a full kitchen and smaller meeting rooms.
When not functioning as an emergency operations center, the building can be used to hold fire or EMS training classes. The facility will also house the office of the division chief of training, who will coordinate the operation of the building.
The property also has room for a two-acre north county fire training facility. Parks told commissioners north county fire chiefs have already expressed support for Dunedin building a fire training facility. The city hopes to acquire grants to help defray cost of the structure training facility.
During the Oct. 15 meeting, the fire chief told commissioners they first considered constructing a 3,000-square-foot building based on Fire Station 61, but soon found “there was no way that they could build an EOC that was operational with 3,000 square feet.”
The building will also be available for other city departments to hold training and meetings in its two classrooms and separate breakout or meeting rooms.
Because of the size, scope and complexity of this project, the city decided to pre-qualify contractors for this work. The city received six responses, with four of those contractors prequalified to bid on the construction of the facility. Four bids were opened Sept. 16, with Bandes Construction Co. coming in with the low bid to construct the facility.
Solar panels will add an additional $295,000 to the project cost, additional pavers on the grounds will add $35,000, and installation of two electric car charging stations will add $9,000. Under the city’s art ordinance, the city will have to spend at least $19,000 to include a piece of art on the property. Removing Australian pines will cost about $300,000. The total cost of the project is $4.34 million.
Finance Director Les Tyler said in 2016 the project was initially estimated to cost $1.07 million; in 2017 the project increased to $1.6 million.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said the cost of the EOC will cause the planned building of a new aquatic center and pool to be pushed back a year or two.
She said the EOC design maximizes the budget.
“It’s an EOC; it fundamentally has to be functional. It’s definitely not the most glorious EOC I have ever seen, but it is functional. We will definitely be able to handle an emergency much better, and much more efficiently than we have before,” Bramley said.
“We are going to hear from our residents that it’s not an attractive building; we have to be prepared for that,” Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said of the building, which she characterized as looking like a bunker.