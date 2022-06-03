Celebrating America’s Independence is something the city of Dunedin takes pride in. The Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department will continue its tradition on Sunday, July 3, with its Hometown USA event at TD Ballpark.
As we come together to celebrate America’s birthday, we are surrounded by all our local communities to embrace the country we call home. Family and friends join one another to embrace our freedom and partake in America’s traditions.
At TD Ballpark, home of the Dunedin Blue Jays, you are welcomed with patriotic décor-waving red, white and blue. On Sunday, July 3, Dunedin’s Hometown USA Celebration will light the town with the bright lights of our beautiful United States. Fun for the entire family and excitement to make many memories that you’ll never forget.
Hot dogs, peanuts, cotton candy — oh my! As the stadium opens at 7 p.m., grab your favorite American traditional snacks, and join us as we dive into celebrating America’s independence. Festivities will begin with live music, activities, and “Angels in the Outfield” on the big screen.
The No. 1 tradition on Independence Day is the illuminating bursts of fireworks all over the United States. Get an up-close visual of the 20-minute fireworks display at our Hometown USA Celebration. We promise you will not be disappointed by this immaculate show. So, grab your seat and watch the show as it begins at approximately 9:15 p.m. As the fireworks conclude, join us for a live concert featuring Bay Kings Band performing musical hits until 11 p.m.
Wear your favorite patriotic attire and join us for an evening of celebration at Dunedin’s Hometown USA event. The tradition begins as the gates open at 7 p.m. Concessions, music, games, and movie on the big screen kick off the event. Don’t forget to stop by the face painters for a fun, patriotic design. The exciting fireworks show will begin at 9:15 and will immediately be followed by live music. Join us for this free family friendly evening of celebrating America! For more information contact the Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department at 727-812-4530 or visit www.Dunedingov.com.
Danielle Teele is a recreation leader III-special events with Dunedin Parks and Recreation.