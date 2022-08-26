DUNEDIN — Changing land use and zoning to preserve three parcels at the southern end of Hammock Park may now seem like a placid procedural item, but six years ago the property’s initial rejection by the City Commission bought out pickets and sparked impassioned commission meetings that lasted until 1 a.m.
During an Aug. 18 meeting, city commissioners unanimously voted to change the zoning and land use on the final three parcels that comprise the south end of Hammock Park from single family residential to preserved parkland.
“What people really need to know is this was a hard-fought battle to get this property,” said Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski. “There were points in time where certain commissioners didn’t want it and said it was too expensive. That is why they had commission meetings that went to 1 a.m. and picketing going on.”
In what seemed like a different era, in February 2016 the city turned down an offer from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church to purchase 7.41 acres of church property contiguous to Hammock Park for $1.2 million.
At that time, city staff recommended commissioners not accept the offer “based on the needs outlined in the city’s strategic plan and the cost of the properties.”
A Tampa Bay Newspapers story reported that city officials recognized the value and beauty of the proposed properties, but said they needed to recognize parkland deficiencies outlined in a strategic plan that had been presented to the commission the year before.
At that time, recreation officials explained those deficiencies include providing for parkland where parks don’t exist, mostly on the east and south sides of town; replacement of aging facilities at Highlander Pool; development of a dog park; development of two additional football soccer fields and the implementation of the Highland Park master plan, including two ball fields.
Public outcry followed. In June 2016, Tampa Bay Newspapers reported that “Brandishing signs, and gathering in front of Dunedin City Hall, about 100 area residents persuaded city commissioners June 2 to reconsider their decision to reject an offer to buy church-owned land adjacent to the 90-acre Hammock Park.
“Numerous residents, several shouting from outside the City Commission’s auditorium, asked city commissioners to prevent the sale of 8.7 acres of woodlands that Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church owns to a residential developer. Some were critical of recent development in the city and the loss of green space,” the newspaper noted.
On Aug. 18, Bujalski explained the city had “found a way to pay the $1.2 million and we went back and got $600,000 worth of grants to do this.”
The City Commission ultimately agreed to purchase two parcels, zoned single family residential and semi public land use, from the Diocese of St. Petersburg in 2016. A third parcel was purchased from the Diocese earlier in 2010.
However, the single-family zoning and land use on the property remained in place until the commission unanimously voted to change it at the Aug. 18 meeting.
Joseph DiPasqua, assistant director of community development, noted the request to change the land use and zoning designations arises from a requirement by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, given that the city received grant funding from the Florida Communities Trust to acquire the property from the Diocese for the purpose of preserving environmentally sensitive land and open space.
In addition, the city’s proposed land use and zoning designations of recreation and municipal public lands are consistent with other municipal parklands.
The parcels are currently being used as a portion of Hammock Park, and includes walking trails, DiPasqua said.
With the new land use designation and zoning, “now none of Hammock Park can ever be sold off without referendum approval by residents,” he said.
Bujalski noted the city has a long history of greenspace preservation, “but what this does tonight is make sure that we can’t sell those 8 acres. It would have to go on the ballot and be approved by our residents under referendum to ever consider selling.”
That scenario, the mayor said, “ain’t ever happening.”