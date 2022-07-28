R'Club Early Learning Academy now enrolling

TARPON SPRINGS – R'Club Child Care will expand its program at the Lemon Street Early Learning Academy to include children ages 2 months to 3 years old, starting Aug. 10.

Enrollment began July 26.

The academy is located at 1019 E Lemon St.

For information, call 727-938-1611 or email vbotts@rclub.net.

Funding for the program was provided by the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County.

National Trust awards $50K grant for cultural survey

TARPON SPRINGS – The National Trust for Historic Preservation has designated the city of Tarpon Springs for a grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for $50,000.

The funds will support a cultural resources survey of the historically and culturally significant properties that become the foundation for a preservation program for the Union Academy Neighborhood.

The survey will help determine significant places in the Union Academy neighborhood that would be part of a historic preservation district. This is an initial step in a larger plan to address historic and enduring inequities in the neighborhood.

The project is expected to begin later this summer or early fall and will include a myriad of communication and input opportunities with residents. Completion of the project is projected for June 2023.

Circus students to perform at Casa Tina’s

DUNEDIN – Circus students from Dance & Circus Arts of Tampa Bay will perform at Casa Tina’s Mexican Restaurant, 365 Main St., Monday Aug. 1, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Casa Tina’s dining room will be transformed into a performing space with trapeze, aerial hoop and aerial silks. Performers will range from age 7 to 70. 

The event is a fundraiser for the Circus school to purchase stage equipment for their in-house performances.

For reservations, call 727-734-9226.

