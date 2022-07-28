R'Club Early Learning Academy now enrolling
TARPON SPRINGS – R'Club Child Care will expand its program at the Lemon Street Early Learning Academy to include children ages 2 months to 3 years old, starting Aug. 10.
Enrollment began July 26.
The academy is located at 1019 E Lemon St.
For information, call 727-938-1611 or email vbotts@rclub.net.
Funding for the program was provided by the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County.
National Trust awards $50K grant for cultural survey
TARPON SPRINGS – The National Trust for Historic Preservation has designated the city of Tarpon Springs for a grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for $50,000.
The funds will support a cultural resources survey of the historically and culturally significant properties that become the foundation for a preservation program for the Union Academy Neighborhood.
The survey will help determine significant places in the Union Academy neighborhood that would be part of a historic preservation district. This is an initial step in a larger plan to address historic and enduring inequities in the neighborhood.
The project is expected to begin later this summer or early fall and will include a myriad of communication and input opportunities with residents. Completion of the project is projected for June 2023.
Circus students to perform at Casa Tina’s
DUNEDIN – Circus students from Dance & Circus Arts of Tampa Bay will perform at Casa Tina’s Mexican Restaurant, 365 Main St., Monday Aug. 1, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Casa Tina’s dining room will be transformed into a performing space with trapeze, aerial hoop and aerial silks. Performers will range from age 7 to 70.
The event is a fundraiser for the Circus school to purchase stage equipment for their in-house performances.
For reservations, call 727-734-9226.
