DUNEDIN — Education is undoubtedly an essential element to the development and growth of a child, and the power of play can be part of that.
“Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning, but for children play is serious learning,” Fred “Mr. Rogers” Rogers once said. “Play is really the work of childhood.”
Research shows engaging in play not only provides health benefits but also contributes to the development of a child as a whole. By nature, play is fun, it nurtures relationships, builds self-confidence and provides outlets for creativity, experimentation and collaboration.
Play increases happiness and reduces stress by encouraging a child to enjoy the present moment. Play encourages an active lifestyle that supports healthful living and development of coordination, balance, motor skills and muscle strength. Play is a form of learning that provides children the opportunity for physical, social, emotional and cognitive growth to foster lifelong skills that are essential to becoming a thriving adult.
One of the best examples of the power of play can be found at Dunedin’s Before and After School programs, which are conveniently held on-site at Dunedin, Garrison Jones and San Jose elementary schools for prekindergarten through fifth-grade students; no transportation needed. These licensed programs provide a safe, structured recreational environment that celebrates play every day.
Children’s physical development is strengthened during a game of backwards kickball or Frisbee baseball. Fine-motor skills are honed during art projects using scissors, crayons or a paint brush. Art as well as music and drama provide excellent opportunities to stimulate a child’s sense of individuality and creativity.
During games of four square, charades or freeze dance, children develop both socially and emotionally. Not only are they creating lasting bonds and friendships, but they also learn such skills as cooperation, sharing and compassion for others. Through play, children learn to communicate and problem-solve by expressing themselves and learning to accept others. The best part is that the children are having fun and don’t even know they’re learning!
Some Dunedin staff members attended these very programs when they were children. It is a testament to the impact of After School Programs that as young adults, they have returned as employees to work with today’s youth. Now they are the positive role models that celebrate the power of play through a focus on fun activities, making friends and fond memories.
Registration is ongoing. For more information, visit www.DunedinGov.com or call 727-812-4530.
Those interested in joining the program team and becoming a play expert can apply for a Recreation Leader position at www.DunedinGov.com/jobs.
Jocelyn Brodhead is recreation superintendent for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.