DUNEDIN — Jeanette Cornell said her husband's best retirement gift a few years ago was finding a house, "a little bit of paradise," right off the Pinellas Trail.
On many sunny days sitting on the porch, they watched water come up and out of the storm drains and fill and flood Douglas Avenue.
"I'm here tonight to let the City Commission know that the flooding that occurred last week was horrible," she said at the commission's Sept. 7 meeting.
She asked that the city implement an action plan to fix drainage system on their streets, and some of her comments were echoed by other residents in areas that reported damages from storm surge and other issues caused by Hurricane Idalia.
City officials expressed sympathy for the damage and losses residents occurred, and they also talked at length about the actions they took or are taking to address such concerns.
As part of their standard emergency operations, city officials embed public work crews in the fire departments and fire stations along with the fire trucks, said City Manager Jennifer Bramley.
"So during the course of the storm, we typically have about 100 to 150 employees embedded in different areas in the city watching the storm," she said.
She was in the emergency operation center throughout the night with the directors of operational departments with a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Among the first actions city officials take as soon as there is daylight and winds die down, fire trucks or emergency response vehicle go out with public works crews to ascertain whether or not there are wires on the roads.
"And that's a life-safety issue," she said.
City officials spread their resources as much as they can throughout the city to determine how hard they were hit in various areas, she said.
"It was a storm surge event, it was a water event, not a rain event or a wind event. So we were very concerned about that storm surge in combination with the king tide. That's really where we were," Bramley said.
Both she and Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski expressed sympathy to the residents affected by the storm. About 150 homes were said to have had storm damage.
"I think about you all the time, and what's you are going through. We do have boots on the ground," Bramley said.
County and city inspectors drove through areas with FEMA representatives to show them the damage and monitor it carefully so the city can be reimbursed for expenditures related to the storm.
"We still have to be fiscally responsible to all our taxpayers. It will cost the city about $300,000," Bramley said.
City officials expect to be reimbursed for most of the funds they spent.
They have a stormwater study under way and are doing vulnerability assessment of areas such as Baywood Shores. They expect to address ways to manage stormwater or any improvements that need to be made in certain areas.
"Unfortunately, I know it's not what you want to hear, but that is going to take some time," Bramley said.
Bujalski said that it wouldn't matter if they repaired anything; it would still flood because of the storm surge.
"When I tell Jennifer I've never seen anything like this, after 53 years of living here. That's saying a lot," Bujalski said.
Discussing the Dunedin Causeway, she said water was up to the road.
"You couldn't see a beach. I've never seen anything like that before in all the years I've lived here," Bujalski said. "It was heartbreaking. I can't even imagine how you all felt watching it happen."
Among the other attendees at the meeting who expressed comments was John Shine, who lives on Aberdeen Street. He was critical of the response efforts from government entities saying that initially the "entire city was crippled, with zero emergency services."
“We don't need a lazy river and an improved golf course," Shine said. "We need protection against global warming and sea rise. Make some priorities that make sense for the safety of our city."
City officials compiled a list of names with means to contact them to provide with information they need for assistance, such as from FEMA. Visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4734 to apply for assistance and resources from the agency.
Dunedin residents can check the city's website for information and updates at www.dunedingov.com/hurricane or call 727-298-3215.