Wendy Barmore, the well-known spirit of Dunedin, died on March 12 after a series of health struggles that included aneurysms and strokes.
She was 68.
“Wendy was someone who brought the community together and I think for that she will be missed,” said her friend Kristina Garcia. “She didn’t care who you were married to or what color you were. She didn’t know a stranger. She loved everybody.”
If you live in Dunedin, it’s likely that you met Wendy.
She performed regularly with the Wendy Barmore Band at Dunedin’s local clubs, and she was known for her angelic singing voice.
It wasn’t just her gigs at the clubs that made Wendy an iconic fixture in Dunedin.
Wendy worked to make the community better through her work at the Dunedin Rotary. She also worked part-time in advertising and marketing at the Jolly Trolley.
She was active in the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce as a board member. She was Chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee; past president of the Rotary Club of Dunedin; and a board member of the Bay Area Concierge Association.
Garcia said Dunedin has suffered a great loss with Wendy’s passing.
“She was very dedicated to the community, and she loved Dunedin,” Garcia said. “She sang all over. She had gigs everywhere. People felt very connected to her. I don’t know anybody in the community who didn’t love her and care about her.
“She was always there, she was someone you could talk to, and she was not afraid to speak her mind right up to the very end.”
As her medical expenses piled up, Dunedin was there for her.
A GoFundMe page for Wendy sponsored by her friend and chamber president Pam Pravetz has raised more than $17,000 from 188 donors. To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/wendy-barmore.
Wendy was hurting during her lengthy hospital stay because her illnesses prevented her from being active in the city she loved so much.
“Wendy is just a person who is so involved in our community, and she’s the type of person who would give someone a kidney if they needed one,” Pravetz said earlier. “Wendy is just a person who, there’s a saying, dances at too many weddings. She’s involved in so many things, but she juggles them all and makes them work.”
Despite the extreme hardships she faced in her last days, including spending her 68th birthday in the hospital, Wendy got a thrill when her husband, Dave, was crowned Mardi Gras kind at the most recent Dunedin Mardi Gras celebration.
“That meant the world to her,” Pravetz said. “She was so proud of him.”
Wendy and Dave have four grown children and three grandchildren.
Garcia said a celebration of Wendy’s life is planned at Pioneer Park, but details are still being worked out.