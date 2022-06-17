Two reappointed to water board
Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Ed Armstrong and William Hogarth to the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board. Their terms will end in March 2026.
Armstrong, of Dunedin, currently serves as treasurer of the Governing Board and was recently elected vice chair. He is a shareholder with Hill Ward Henderson in Clearwater. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland and earned a juris doctor from Vanderbilt University School of Law in Nashville, Tennessee.
Hogarth, of Treasure Island, is the former director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography at the University of South Florida. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Richmond and his doctorate degree in marine fisheries from North Carolina State University.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Shallow graduates from James Madison
HARRISONBURG, VA. — Bridgette Shallow of Tarpon Springs graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May.
Shallow was among 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.
LGBTQ center’s 1st anniversary
DUNEDIN — LGBTQ Caregiver Center, created in June 2021, is marking its one-year anniversary.
An initiative of Dunedin-based non-profit Caregiver Wellness Collective Inc., the LGBTQ Caregiver Center serves as an online resource hub, offers cultural competency training, and connects caregivers to information so that they can better understand the unique needs and challenges of LGBTQ caregivers. The center also offers an online LGBTQ caregiver peer support group, holds webinars with expert speakers and engages with the community to raise awareness about issues and concerns.
The center was founded by Jennifer Henius and Zander Keig. Henius, founder of Yoga4Caregivers, initially created the LGBTQ Caregiver Center at the onset of COVID-19 “to improve access to holistic wellness practices such as yoga and meditation to at-risk caregivers.”
“Our community needs access to culturally competent caregiver support services, and we hope we can bridge LGBTQ caregivers to trusted resources,” Keig said.
To learn more about the LGBTQ Caregiver Center and to volunteer or donate, visit www.lgbtqcaregivers.org.
Kiwanians donate to youth ranch
CLEARWATER — District 12 Kiwanis clubs meeting June 12 at the Chi Chi Rodriguez Pavilion in Clearwater donated clothing and school supplies for children at the Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Safety Harbor.
Kiwanis clubs of Dunedin and Top of the Bay also donated checks in the amount of $300 to Jane Grantham of the youth ranch. The money will be used to provide summer camp scholarships for students at the youth ranch.
Rothberg into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, LA. — Shelby Rothberg of Oldsmar was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Rothberg was initiated at George Mason University.
Rothberg is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Chandler to Chancellor's List
TROY, ALA. — Caitlin Chandler of Palm Harbor has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring semester/term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Oldsmar students graduate Troy University
TROY, ALA. — Joanne Lanese and Dusk Gosney, both of Oldsmar, graduated from Troy University during spring semester ceremonies.
Brionna Wilcox makes Valdosta State Dean’s List
VALDOSTA, GA. — Brionna Wilcox of Dunedin has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Tsesmelis earns spot on Piedmont Dean's List
DEMOREST, GA. — Joanna Tsesmelis of Tarpon Springs was among more than 300 Piedmont University students who achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to be named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
Pinellas students named to Samford Dean’s List
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Three Pinellas County residents have been named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Samford University.
• Danielle Smith of Oldsmar
• Austin Streitmatter of Palm Harbor
• Annabelle Anderson of Palm Harbor
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Zahorchak earns degree from Clark University
WORCESTER, MASS. — Karen Zahorchak of Oldsmar received a degree from Clark University during the university's commencement exercises on May 22. Zahorchak graduated with a master of arts in international development.
Pinellas residents graduate Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Two Palm Harbor residents graduated from The University of Alabama during its spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8.
Elissa Lisle received a Master of Arts degree.
Mauricio Navas Nunez received a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.