The Dunedin Blue Jays’ weekly Family Fun Night on a recent Saturday at TD Ballpark was, as intended, a boisterous and entertaining evening for the whole family.
For the kids anyway.
If they were trying to watch the game, parents spent much of the evening sharpening their kid radar skills to keep track of their nomadic offspring as the youngsters tore about the stadium chasing foul balls, imploring players for autographs and getting their fresh faces painted at an outfield stand.
That the Blue Jays won the contest 7-2 over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels before an audience of 641 was almost incidental.
An inflatable slide in the concourse, cornhole games and a balloon artist twisting colored latex into dogs and space guns were among the amusements. The diversions prevented the game-disinterested future sluggers from having to squirm in the Blue Jays blue plastic stadium seats as their parents tried to explain the difference between a changeup and a curveball.
The subtleties of the former National Pastime were probably lost on the youthful brood, of course, but no matter. It was a night at the ballpark, and, short of a road trip to Mount Rushmore, what could offer more family fun than that?
After the game, the sweaty young retinue was treated to a trip around the bases for as many times as game organizers allowed before they were herded off the field.
No one slid into home plate after they sprinted about the bases, but everyone was safe.
At the concession stands, where parents ordered the obligatory peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jack, not to mention the All-American baseball cuisine of hot dogs and soft drinks, the budding fans were treated to cellophane-wrapped bundles of baseball cards.
The cards themselves were a bit elderly. Both the forgettable (Rafael Belliard, infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, lifetime batting average .221 with two home runs and whose last game was in 1998) and the semi-legendary (Tim Wakefield, a Boston Red Sox knuckleballer with a 200-180 career won-lost record and a 4.41 ERA whose last year played was 2011) were part of the loot hauled in by Dunedin Little Leaguers Kai (11) and Konrad (9) Dobey.
By the way, more than any other sport, baseball is a game for statistics lovers. While baseball cards usually include career stats as well as stilted player photos, devoted stat heads must consult Baseball-Reference.com, from which the previously mentioned statistics were mined.
The Baseball-Reference.com website is an invaluable source of information on ERAs, RBIs, home runs and batting averages, not to mention FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching — for numbers freaks only), WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and other relatively arcane data points with which to impress bar patrons during baseball trivia nights.
Baseball cards have always been the entry drug for future baseball fanatics, and it is a shame that they are largely unavailable at many stores. The thrill of opening a waxy package of paper ducats and finding Hank Aaron or Johnny Bench or Roberto Clemente is still a fond memory in Boomer minds. The granite-hard gum that accompanied the cards was likely part of many dental histories as the crunchy substance was probably not meant for human consumption.
Much has been made these days about the business of baseball cards and the adults who have ruined the innocent hobby by placing monetary value on the little cardboard pieces which otherwise have no intrinsic value. Still a Topps Pete Rose 1972 card will fetch $32.50 on eBay, while Belliard’s gets you 34 cents generally but $8 for the 1996 Leaf Signature card. Alas, this one was not part of the night’s pack. All cards have some kind of value assigned to them by industry experts.
But for Family Fun Night, the cards were souvenirs worth their weight in gold.
That is, until they are thrown out by parents during the traditional closet cleaning after scholars fly the coop for college.