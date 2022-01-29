DUNEDIN — City officials plan to commemorate June 19, the federal holiday known as the day slavery officially ended in the United States.
Commissioners gave consensus for city officials to have an in-service day on the holiday for employees that will be focused on diversity, equity and inclusivity topics.
On June 17 last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill making June 19, known as "Juneteenth," a federal holiday. Federal employees were given June 18 off from work — the holiday fell on a Saturday — and several state and local governments followed suit.
"This is really opportunity for us to get out in the community as a city of Dunedin to help our community as well," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said. "Nobody else is doing it this way."
Some cities have no activities planned and others are giving their employees the day off.
"I didn't think that just a day off would really service or support us or support our community," Bramley said.
She believes it's a unique opportunity to educate city employees as a group about what diversity, equity and inclusivity means.
There are costs involved, Bramley said, such as closing down city facilities and getting a speaker well-trained in government operations and how officials approach diversity in their workforce.
Based on feedback he received from constituents, Commissioner John Tornga spoke in opposition to providing another paid holiday to employees, but supported some type of commemoration.
He said sometimes the effectiveness of a holidays is lost and repeated what a city official said that it becomes a day for people go shopping for a new mattress.
"Let's not add more holidays to do that," he said. "That was some of the input I got …"
Tornga also asked were other days considered, such as a day commemorating the indigenous Americans.
"I would support that, commissioner, if you bring that forward," Commissioner Jeff Gow said.
The city's UNITED Employee Task Force met virtually July 27 recommended that Juneteenth be a paid holiday and that education about the significance of the day be provided along with community activities. They also acknowledged that an in-service training day had been suggested.
"This is exactly the thing we wanted UNITED for. We saw a lot of things happening out in the community with George Floyd," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. "All of that going on and community unrest all over our country. We said we wanted to take an active role and say how we can we be better, even if they are small steps. This is absolutely a small step to be better. Multiple ways of having the same conversation," she said.
She also said she doesn't want to make a statement that she is for or against what the federal government did.
"They did it. So it's for us to decided how we are going to apply it. Period. That's it," Bujalski said.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said the in-service day is an excellent idea.
"I totally agree that diversity, equity and inclusion is a very important part of the fabric of our city, our state, our nation," Kynes said.
Gow said it's important the city unite with the rest of the country and celebrate Juneteenth.
"As far as the different things we can do, I think it's wonderful we are discussing this," he said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said while she was a county official there were a couple of in-service days for employees that she thought were appropriate.
"They were always helpful," she said. "You just don't get a chance to bond as a group if you don't take that time off."
Commissioners authorized Bramley to take action to commemorate the holiday, including preparing a proclamation acknowledging the significance of the day.
Freaney said "that was a given."
City officials also plan to encourage displays in the city library, fine arts center and the library.
More about Juneteenth
More than than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was enacted, on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.
Since the passage of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Hillsborough County has adopted Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The cities of Clearwater, Gulfport and St. Petersburg have also added Juneteenth as a paid holiday; St. Pete
Beach is considering it.
The cities of Pinellas Park, Safety Harbor, Tarpon Springs and Treasure Island have no plans to add the holiday at this time; the city of Oldsmar is not planning to add it, but provides a floating holiday which employees can choose to use.