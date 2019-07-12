Former LPGA star Stephenson inducted into golf Hall of Fame

Former LPGA star Jan Stephenson was recently inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on June 10. Stephenson, a native Australian who now lives in Pasco County amassed 41 worldwide wins, including three majors. She is now a businesswoman and ambassador for the game through her work with blind and disabled golfers as well as her Crossroads Foundation, which gives back to military veterans and first responders through her Tarpon Woods Golf Club. She’s pictured here with Innisbrook Golf Resort Managing Director Mike Williams during her induction announcement at Tarpon Woods in December.