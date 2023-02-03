DUNEDIN — When you think of Florida, you think of warm, sunny weather and palm trees.
Perhaps that is why the cabbage palm, or sabal palmetto, was chosen as the state tree. It is believed that the common name cabbage palm was created as a result of the cabbage-like flavor from the edible heart of the palm.
Oddly enough, palms are not actually trees, as they lack the ability to produce secondary growth of tree rings. Instead, palms are more similar to grass-like plants known as monocots. Monocots have a singular stem with vertical vascular bundles of fibrous tissue that move water and nutrients while providing support.
Florida has 12 native palms, with the cabbage palm being the most commonly known. Native palms thrive in Florida’s sandy mineral-deprived soil, whereas many non-native palms can struggle due to high nutritional requirements that must be addressed with frequent applications of fertilizer to ensure health and disease resistance. The most recommended palm fertilizer is 8-2-12-4. Whether you own a palm, or are thinking about planting a palm, it is important to do your research on nutrient requirements, diseases, and pests that can impact your palms.
Care for palms is critical to maintaining optimal health. Palms store water and nutrients in all parts of the palm, most importantly the fronds (limbs). Therefore, over-pruning or hurricane-pruning palms can lessen available water and nutrients and increase stress, disease, and pests. If possible, leave all green palm fronds on the palm and remove only dead fronds.
Dunedin’s tree ordinance requires a permit to remove a cabbage palm and has restrictions on pruning palm fronds above parallel to the ground or 9 & 3 on a clock face. It is recommended that the saw used while trimming be disinfected between each palm to reduce the spread of many lethal diseases.
The City of Dunedin’s Parks and Recreation Department continues to plant trees in our parks and city right-of-ways. You can do your part to help reestablish our urban tree canopy by planting the right tree in the right place. If you are interested in planting more trees and enhancing Dunedin’s urban tree canopy, please join us for our 2023 Arbor Day Tree Giveaway.
This event will take place on Saturday, April 15, at 8 a.m. at Achieva Credit Union corporate headquarters, located at 1659 Achieva Way. Dunedin residents (with proof of residency) will receive two 3-gallon trees while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.DunedinGov.com/trees or call 727-298-3279.
Happy planting.
Craig Wilson is an arborist for the city of Dunedin.