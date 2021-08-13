With Tropical Depression Fred nearing Florida, sandbags will be available in the city of Dunedin.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, sandbags will be available at the Highlander Pool parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd.
The sandbag site is opened to city of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.
Call the Public Services Division at 727-298-3232 or 727-298-3233 for further information.