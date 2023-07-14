OLDSMAR — The development push in Oldsmar’s downtown district took a disappointing turn last month, as the five selected developers failed to submit any proposals for the City Hall property.
City Manager Felicia Donnelly told City Council at its June 20 meeting that none of the five firms to whom it decided to send requests for proposals in March replied by the June 12 deadline.
“The proposals were due last Monday, and no specific proposals were submitted to the city,” Donnelly said, adding she received letters from two developers “that gave some reasons why they didn’t respond.”
She then read an encapsulated version of the critiques, which included:
• The desires of the city run counter to the economic feasibility of the development, and they reduce the land value.
• An inability to provide development costs and operating projections given uncertainty in the planning process, current constructions costs, and rising interest rates.
• The cost to develop the master plan to compete and meet the requirements of the request for proposal could exceed $200,000.
• Current market rents don’t support a parking garage, which is needed to obtain the right mix of restaurant, retail, multifamily and office (space) at a reasonable risk adjusted return.
• The subject property is relatively small for a suburban project to gain the proper massing to make the project economically viable.
• To deliver a significant amount of retail and restaurants with other project requirements would require a dense project with structured parking or changes to the code.
The news effectively closes the book for now on a decades-long attempt to revitalize the State Street corridor.
“I’m sad that it didn’t come through, but we still own the land,” Mayor Dan Saracki said of the 10-acre parcel surrounding City Hall, roughly eight of which have been earmarked for new development.
Saracki said he was pleased with Donnelly and her staff’s work on the project, which included several community-led components, as well as GAI Consultants.
Said Saracki: “I don’t think it’s dead at all. I think something’s going to happen sooner or later. And let’s pray that we get somebody.”
Council member Katie Gannon said she “thinks we all wish this turned out differently and we received some proposals,” but she said she felt the process “has been really important to our city for a lot of reasons.”
Gannon cited as positives local residents’ input on the vision statement, which called for more greenspace and less density, and the council’s work on the request for qualification.
“Should the economic conditions change, or should there be some other opportunity in the future, we’re open to it,” Gannon said. “And now we know what we want and what we don’t want, and I think that’s a win.”
Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp agreed, and he provided his thoughts on why the developers backed off.
“It seems as though based on the feedback that in order to make it work, based on what they think they have to pay for the land, either the density or the total size of the land isn’t enough,” Knapp said.
He added that the price the city is asking for the land “is their card to play” and could be used to land a “smaller project” down the road.
Knapp then used a football term for a miraculous finish to describe the current state of the Oldsmar Town Center project.
“If you look at other projects that have had many false starts and sputters before ultimately getting to a development agreement, I think we can ultimately wind up down that same path,” he said, “So, I’m holding out hope for maybe a ‘Hail Mary.’”