DUNEDIN — City officials continue to show their passion for preserving and commemorating Dunedin's past.
For about three years they have been overseeing a program that has resulted in nearly a dozen houses being designated as historical landmarks.
Vinnie Luisi, Historic Preservation Advisory Committee chairman, told city commissioners in early February that the committee takes its job seriously.
"We are not just picking houses to say we are doing this. We make considerations for their value, their history and what they represent to us historically to us in the community," said Luisi, who is also executive director of the Dunedin History Museum.
The City Commission established the committee in 2016. Its duties include safeguarding the heritage of the city by preserving the resources of the community that reflect elements of historical significance.
It also strives to make recommendations on regulating historic landmarks to preserve their historical significance and maintain an inventory of historic structures. The program includes a plaque policy and application process.
City commissioners Feb. 4 designated two houses as historical landmarks. A second reading of the ordinance authorizing the action was held Feb. 18.
Robert and Teresa Morgan asked for the landmark designation for their 1954 house at 549 Broadway to allow for greater investment of alterations for their property.
Improvements being made to the property could result in an exemption that results in a property tax decrease for the owners, City Planner Frances Sharp said.
They also sought the designation to commemorate the significance of the ranch architectural style during the post-war time period and its method of construction.
The Historic Preservation Advisory Committee unanimously recommended the property to be designated a landmark.
Commissioner Moe Freaney asked what restrictions there would be on the materials used for renovations for the house to be reflective of the era in which it was built.
Luisi said when people rebuild or repair the historically significant homes, they are only doing the percentage of the home and they cannot totally tear apart a home and rebuild it.
"We only give tax percentages for a certain amount of restoration to the home," Luisi said. "And then at that point when you are restoring the home, you are trying to go back to the original material."
Linda Boosinger, owner of Restoration and Design Professionals, is helping the Morgans with the renovations.
The house was one of the original Fenway-by-the Bay Broadway properties, she said.
That section has a big part of the city's historical background, she said.
The city has older housing stock it would like to keep rather than demolish and help people think about "restoring and keeping a part of our history,” Commissioner Deborah Kynes said.
"And that was a big part of history right after World War II. When they began the little ranch houses," Kynes said.
Commissioners also designated a one-story cottage-style house at 241 President St. as a landmark.
The house was built in the 1940s and once belonged to Albert Henry Grant, who was the president of Bank of Dunedin and later vice president of First National Bank of Dunedin. Grant also was a World War I veteran.
The current owners, Leland R. and Shelley Weingtraub, want the property to have the landmark designation to commemorate the original owner of the home and to celebrate the home's architectural style of craftsman bungalow.
The Historic Preservation Advisory Committee held a public hearing Dec. 10 and unanimously recommended the house as a local historic landmark.
Sharp said the house has likely to contributed to the prehistory of the city.
In searching for homes of historical significance, Luisi said the committee is looking at Dunedin as having historical districts. The committee is concentrating on three districts from basically the central part of downtown Dunedin to the Fenway hotel.
"Three districts have been outlined and we are looking at homes now that should and hopefully will be preserved before anything else happens to them." he said. "But right now, these are the main districts that we are looking at, and again these homes fit right into those districts that we are looking at."
Next month, the Kellogg Mansion, at 129 Buena Vista Drive, will be considered for the landmark designation, Sharp said.
The waterfront mansion was built in 1925 and has more than 7,600 square feet of living space.
Meanwhile, Leland Weingtraub said he and Shelley are delighted to be residents of Dunedin.
He agreed with the architectural description of their property that Sharp provided.
"But I would also characterize it as sweet. And I don't know that that's an appropriate architectural description, but I think it helps really convey the sense of what it is: its scale, its presence on the street and so forth," he said.
He said was also encouraged by the possibility in the future that his house becomes part of a larger group of houses that Dunedin can formally designate as a historic district in the future.
"The former owners did a terrific job in what they did, and we are trying to be very careful how we alter the house," Weingtraub said. "Because I think, again, we are enormously respectful of it."
Dunedin has four places on the National Register of Historic Places: the J.O. Douglas House, Andrews Memorial Chapter, the Blatchley House and the Dunedin Isles Golf Club.
Kynes commended Luisi and other preservation committee members for their efforts.
"Everybody that has worked so hard on really trying to bring this to fruition," she said. "And I just so appreciate it, and I so appreciate it when I see these beautiful homes that are going be saved."
"I think we can all bite on that one," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. "We agree."
Designation of local historic landmarks
The Dunedin Historical Preservation Committee can recommend the designation of individual properties as historic landmarks after a public hearing if the principal structure is at least 50 years old and meets one or more criteria.
Among the criteria included for an individual property to be considered as a historic landmark are:
• Its value is a significant reminder of the cultural or archaeological heritage of the city, Florida or the United States.
• Its location is a site of a significant local, state or national event.
• It is identified with a person who significantly contributed to the development of the city, state or nation.